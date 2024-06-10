Presumed Innocent watch guide: Episode release schedule and everything to know
By Sandy C.
Jake Gyllenhaal stars (and worked as an executive producer) in Presumed Innocent. The new legal drama is set to premiere on Wednesday, June 12, exclusively on the Apple TV+ platform. Whether you need more details to decide if you’ll be watching or you can't wait to dive in, we share everything you need to know.
Presumed Innocent is a legal thriller that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Not only does it star Academy Award-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal, but drama-thrillers are all the rage this season. The story is based on The New York Times best-selling novel of the same name by author Scott Turow. According to Apple TV+, Presumed Innocent does not shy away from hard-hitting topics, including politics, sex, and the limits of power and love.
In Presumed Innocent, Rusty Sabich (Gyllenhaal) is the chief deputy prosecutor at the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney’s office. But Rusty’s life throws him for a loop after he becomes the prime suspect in the murder of one of his colleagues. Will Rusty be able to prove his innocence? He may have years of experience under his belt, but this horrific murder that shakes the city is a different story.
The series also stars Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Peter Sarsgaard, Lily Rabe, and others. Oh yeah, it’s a star-studded cast for sure! Now that you know what Presumed Innocent is about and the main cast, here’s the episode release schedule so you don’t miss a minute of the drama.
Watch the trailer here:
Episode titles and release schedule
Presumed Innocent will feature eight episodes. And since the drama-thriller is a limited series, there are no plans for a second-season renewal. The first two episodes will drop on its premiere date, Wednesday, June 12. Then, one weekly episode will follow through July 24. Here’s the full schedule:
- Episode 1 “Bases Loaded,” June 12
- Episode 2 “People vs. Rozat Sabich,” June 12
- Episode 3 “Discovery,” June 19
- Episode 4 “The Burden,” June 26
- Episode 5 “Pregame,” July 3
- Episode 6 “The Elements,” July 10
- Episode 7 “The Witness,” July 17
- Episode 8, July 24
As you can see, the episode title of the finale has not yet been announced. We’ll update this page as soon as we have it. This goes without saying, but to watch, you’ll need an Apple TV+ account. This summer season is the perfect time to sign up! Not only will you be able to watch Presumed Innocent, but also unlock access to everything else Apple TV+ has to offer. Sure, the streamer may not have a library as large as Netflix or Hulu, but we believe it is all about quality over quantity.