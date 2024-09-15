Reacher Season 2 Blu-ray review: Is it worth buying the Prime Video show's set?
Reacher season 2 will be available to purchase on Blu-ray starting Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. So is it worth getting the second year of the Prime Video hit?
After fizzling a bit as a movie franchise, mostly due to the bad casting of Tom Cruise, Lee Childs’ long-running Jack Reacher novels got a second chance on Prime Video via the TV show version. The title character, played by Alan Ritchson, is a former U.S. Army investigator whose hulking build hides his brilliant deductive mind.
Is the Reacher season 2 Blu-ray worth buying?
The Reacher season 2 Blu-ray DVD, available to purchase on Amazon, comes in a two-disc set with 1080p resolution, an aspect ratio of 2.00:1 and DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (48kHz, 24 bit). It looks fantastic, popping in detail and a great sound mix to sound wonderful.
Sadly, there are no extra bonus features. No interviews, deleted scenes, or “making of” features which is a big letdown. You’d find out more info watching it on Prime Video with those sidebars on the cast and such. It’s a reason why, as good as the show is, it may not be worth the full purchase for only the episodes.
If you’ve already watched Reacher on Prime Video, you may be able to skip the physical release as there are no extra features that make it worth the purchase. If you don’t, the show is a blast, from the fantastic leading man to the stellar action and fun storyline. At eight episodes, it flows well and brings the novels to life in a great way. The DVD set is light on bonus features yet the show is compelling enough for some to have at home so they can enjoy the brutal fun of Reacher anytime they want.
What happens in the second season
Reacher travels the country on his own and gets into trouble. The opening of season 2 sets the tone as he is buying shirts at a used clothing store when he sees a woman looking worried at the ATM. Reacher is able to figure out the woman’s child is being held hostage to force her to withdraw money and, in minutes, has beaten down the crooks, rescued the kid, and still has time to buy the clothes like nothing happened.
Reacher is met by his old partner, Frances Neagley (Maria Sten), who breaks it to him that someone is killing members of their former Army unit. The pair join the last two members, sardonic lawyer David O’Connell (Shaun Spios) and accountant Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan), who has an obvious romantic connection to Reacher.
The group’s search involves a sinister military arms group headed up by Langston (Robert Patrick), who employs cold-blooded killer A.M. (Fernidad Kingsley) as part of a larger plan. The group is soon on a bloody path to finding out the truth, sparking some amazing action sequences.
Ritchson is the focus of the season and is impressive with his look, capturing the hero quite well. The action scenes are terrific but also fun when Reacher plays Sherlock Holmes to show his smarts and flashbacks to his army days. The actor brings the character to life in a wonderful way to make the entire series work. The rest of the cast is also good, especially Swan with a romantic banter with Reacher. Patrick is enjoying himself as the baddie and Kingsley is marvelous as this brutal murderer.
The show moves at a brisk pace with a pretty straightforward story, not so much into the big twists but still works well. There are some tragic turns, and the plot isn’t too complex to follow. The finale may be a bit sudden, but it’s still a fun ride and does justice to the books, so well worth the watch.
Reacher seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Prime Video.