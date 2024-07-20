Rob and Leah on Love Island USA season 6: I’m not crying, you’re crying!
By Sandy C.
I’m not crying, you’re crying! Okay, fine…we’re all crying watching that sweet moment between Rob and Leah in the Love Island USA season 6 penultimate episode. Spoilers ahead!
Go watch any episodes of Love Island USA season 6 you may have missed before reading ahead as we are diving straight into the spoilers.
Two couples were sent packing at the end of Love Island USA season 6 episode 34, crowning the Final Four couples. America voted, and the bottom two couples that left the villa were Aaron and Kaylor (good riddance!) and Rob and Kassy. The remaining four couples are Miguel and Leah, Serena and Kordell, JaNa and Kenny, and Nicole and Kendall. If you haven’t already done so – vote for who you think should win! Voting closes three hours after the episode ends.
In my humble opinion, Aaron and Kaylor should have been eliminated long ago, but I’m glad they didn’t make it to the finals. As for Rob and Kassy, there was no way they’d make it, but hey, it looks like they had fun during their short time on the island! But before Rob packed his luggage, he went to grab Leah for a chat. Leah and Rob partnered up on day one and went through many ups and downs. I was quietly rooting for them to get back together, and I know Serena and JaNa were, too.
Will Rob and Leah end up together after the villa?
Rob and Leah have such a good connection and I know they will be friends outside of the villa. I actually wouldn’t be surprised if they became more than friends. Don’t get me wrong, Miguel and Leah are so adorable! But Leah and Rob may be curious about what could’ve been. Or maybe I’m wrong. Either way, the moment they shared at the end of the penultimate episode had viewers sobbing.
Are Leah and Miguel still together today?
Love Island USA isn’t broadcasted live, but it is only a day or two behind, and the finale will be as close to live as it gets! Right now, fans are still voting for their favorite couple, so we don’t have a winner just yet! That said, there’s no telling if Leah and Miguel are still dating because they haven’t even left the villa. Do you think these two will try to have a relationship outside the island or will they be nothing more than friends?
The Love Island USA season 6 finale is on Sunday, July 21, at 9 p.m. ET, only on Peacock. Be sure to watch the episode as soon as it drops on the streaming platform or you risk bumping into spoilers online.