Scare Tactics is back! Here's when new episodes will premiere so you don't miss out
By Sandy C.
Show of hands if you remember watching the prank horror show Scare Tactics when it premiered on Syfy in the year 2003. It was pretty popular, so I’m going to guess a lot of hands are up. After all, the hidden camera ran for 10 years, ending in October 2013. And now, just over a decade later, it’s back!
Just in time for spooky season, USA Network is bringing Scare Tactics back and with Jordan Peele as the host. The horror series paired with the hilarious Peele is the perfect balance! This should be good. So when does it premiere? We have all of the details so you don’t miss out.
The new season will follow the same format as the original. It is still a hidden camera prank show, but these are upgraded pranks. Unsuspecting victims will be put into scary situations, think of Scare Tactics as What Would You Do? but with horror scenarios. If you didn’t watch the original, I highly recommend you check out this new season if you love pranks and horror. And since this is a more fun, upgraded version of the original, expect modern technology to make things even more spooky.
Need a better idea of what to expect? Check out the teaser trailer from Rotten Tomatoes, below:
Ready to watch? Scare Tactics premieres tonight, Friday, Oct. 4, on the USA Network. The first episode is titled “Dearly Bedeviled,” and the synopsis teases that it will feature a shotgun wedding that will be “Hell on Earth.” Another prank will feature an unbelievable “signature dish,” watch it at 10 p.m. ET.
Now, we’re not sure how many episodes the first season of this reboot will feature. However, we do expect one new episode to drop weekly on Fridays. Also, these episodes will eventually be available to stream on Peacock. As always, once we learn more details. We will update this post!