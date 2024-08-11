School Spirits season 2 updates: When are new episodes coming out?
Fans of School Spirits are eager for news on Season 2 of the supernatural series and we have some updates at last!
Premiering on Paramount+ in 2023, School Spirits is the story of Maddie Nears (Peyton List), a teenager who suddenly finds herself waking up in her high school. Maddie realizes she's dead and meets a "support group" of ghosts of students who have died over the years. As she struggles to remember what happened, Maddie is convinced she was murdered and tries to find out the truth.
The series had twists and turns as Maddie's ghostly form allows her to learn the secrets of her friends and family. She manages to talk to one fellow student for help which leads to a stunning finale.
The show was a success that grew even bigger when it was released on Netflix. That led to a renewal, which is good given the epic cliffhanger that changes the series and prepares for Season 2. However, there hasn't been much movement since as, like all Hollywood productions, the 2023 strikes curtailed production. Another issue is List has been busy filming her starring role in Cobra Kai and balancing the two shows for her is tricky. Thankfully, fans have some updates, as it looks like the show will be coming back soon enough!
When is the release window for School Spirits Season 2?
The show was already preparing the scripts for Season 2 when the Writer's Guild strike occurred. List shared a photo on her Instagram page in June confirming that work on Season 2 had begun with the cast and crew joining together and happy to be back at work. Other cast members like Milo Manheim, who plays Wally Clark and Kristian Ventura, who portrays Maddie's best friend, Simon Elroy, also shared photos from the set.
The entire original cast is back with new additions that include Jess Gabor as Janet Hamilton, Zack Calderon as Diego Herrera, Miles Elliot as Yuri and Cihang Ma as Quinn. The season is expected to have 8 episodes just like Season 1.
Season 2 is said to have Maddie finally knowing what happened to her and "must unite her friends in the spectral and living worlds in order to reclaim her stolen life."
With production underway in Vancouver, it's unlikely the show makes a fall release so it's more likely it premieres in early 2025 unless Paramount+ decides to hold it for later in the spring. It would also take a while before a Netflix release.
So, while there's still a while to wait, at least fans know School Spirits will be able to answer that cliffhanger for more fantastic drama.
School Spirits is streaming on Paramount+ and Netflix.