Severance season 2 updates: First-look image, cast, premiere date and more
By Sandy C.
The way Severance left us hanging at the end of season 1 should be illegal. It was such an intense finale and left us with so many questions. What a cliffhanger! But to make matters worse, it has over a year since the season 1 finale. What gives? Typically, there are only about 12 months between seasons, but Severance is doing things differently due to delays. We're not happy about it, but what can we do but wait as patiently as possible?
Severance season 1 wrapped things up on April 8, 2022. And are we any closer to the season 2 premiere? Who in the cast is set to return? Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming season.
I think I speak for all Severance fans when I say Apple TV+ can skip all teaser trailers and first-look images. We only want to know WHEN Severance season 2 will premiere. Seriously, it has been so long. But hey, I suppose we'll take what we can get. And, in this case, it's one first-look image (yep, just one single image) and blink-and-miss-it footage from a "Coming to Apple TV+ in 2024" teaser.
Any Severance season 2 trailer news?
No Severance season 2 trailer, yet! But the "Coming to Apple TV+ in 2024" teaser shared on their official Instagram account does offer new footage. Unfortunately, it's not as much as we were hoping to get! In the teaser, we see Mark (Adam Scott) return to Lumen Industries. He is welcomed by Seth (Tramell Tillman) with "Welcome back. Been a minute." And that's it. That's the tease.
The only other thing we get is the first-look image above, with Mark holding blue balloons. What are we celebrating here? I don't know about you, but I'm nervous!
When will the release date be announced?
We have a teaser, a first-look image, so when will we get a release date? We have no idea. As soon as we have more details, you'll be the first to know, of course. Until then, all we can do is speculate! With no known release date, our best guess is that Severance season 2 will not premiere until end of 2024 or early 2025. Fingers crossed that it's end of 2024, because we have waited long enough.
At the very least, we do know that the core season 2 cast is coming back, and this includes Adam Scott as Mark, Britt Lower as Helly, John Turturro as Irving, Patricia Arquette as Harmony, Christopher Walken as Burt, and Tramell Tillman as Milchick. And we also have new cast members, as well! Joining the series, we'll see Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones), Merritt Wever, Bob Balaban, Alia Shawkat, Robby Benson, Stefano Carannante, Olafur Darri Olafsson, and John Noble.