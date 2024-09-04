American Horror Stories and 4 other shows to watch if you love Terror Tuesday Extreme
For those who love horror, you’ll be happy to know there’s a Thai horror anthology series to check out. Terror Tuesday Extreme gives us eight horror stories to work through, and they cover topics like grief, mental health, and the supernatural.
The episodes are around 40 minutes each. Before you know it, you’re looking for something similar to watch. The good news is there are some great shows out there that will give a similar vibe. They are available on a mix of streaming platforms as well.
5 shows like Terror Tuesday Extreme
American Horror Stories
Let’s start with another anthology horror series. You could turn to American Horror Story if you want, but why not turn to the spin-off series, American Horror Stories, which gives us individual stories by episode. This allows for a little more creativity as there are different types of horror involved.
Some look at the real horrors of the past, while others will bring new storylines taking place in the Murder House from the very first season of American Horror Story. There is something for all interests when it comes to these creepy tales.
American Horror Stories is available to stream on Hulu.
Lore
If you want another series that is all about episodic tales, Lore is the one to watch. The series is based on the podcast of the same name—and I highly recommend listening to the podcast. Each episode of Lore covers a different podcast episode, with the second season even including some episode stories that haven’t been covered by the podcast.
The first season has a slightly different feel to the second season. With the first season, Aaron Mahnke (the podcast creator) narrates the stories. That is lost in the second season, although some of the second season stories are great. There are stories about Elizabeth Bathory, Burke and Hare, and many more historical figures.
Lore is available to stream on Prime Video.
The Haunting of Hill House
Terror Tuesday Extreme offered a look at grief and mental health issues as well as the supernatural. So, you’ll want to find a series that does something like that as well. The Haunting of Hill House is perfect.
We follow a family in two time periods. The first is when the kids were younger, and they moved into Hill House. The second timeline is years later when the siblings are adults and need to head back to the house that has some of the worst memories for them. It’s even worse when they learn one of their siblings has gone back and died there.
The Haunting of Hill House is streaming on Netflix.
The Twilight Zone
Anthology horror has been popular for decades. The Twilight Zone was one of the first shows to bring us this intriguing style, especially when it comes to stories not quite ending in the way you would expect.
Each episode was some sort of creepy and weird story. There were aliens, ghosts, time travel, and much more. Anything was possible when it came to entering the Twilight Zone.
The original series is on Freevee and Pluto TV. The rebooted series is on Freevee.
The Terror
Finally, we need to look at a series that tells one tale each season. The Terror initially covers the story of two ships heading to the Arctic in the hope of finding out if a certain passageway exists. When the two ships end up trapped in the ice, the crews realize that it’s more than just the frigid temperatures that they need to worry about.
In the second season, we head to the 1940s. Pearl Harbor has just been attacked, and everyone turns against the Japanese-American people. While there is a spiritual horror element to the show, the real horror is the real history of what people did to Japanese-Americans and Japanese-Canadians during World War II.
The Terror is available to stream on AMC+, with the first season also on Netflix.