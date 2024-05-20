Smiling Friends episode release schedule: Fans confused about when new episodes drop
By Sandy C.
Are you a fan of Adult Swim's animated comedy Smiling Friends but are as confused as can be about the season 2 episode release schedule? Welcome to the club! Have a seat, Show Snob is here to help! Below, we share all the details you need to know.
The release schedule for Smiling Friends season 2 is not the same that season 1 followed. Part of the reason why the animated series was such a hit when it first premiered, at least in my opinion, was because of its binge-watch model. All (but one episode) dropped on Jan. 10, 2022, on Adult Swim, which you can stream on Max. Season 2, however, did not premiere all episodes in one day.
Smiling Friends follows a group of employees who enjoy spreading happiness to those who need it and call their hotline. The group of friends includes Pim (a true optimist), Charlie (known for his attitude issues), Allan (dry and expressionless), Glep (lazy yet full of emotions), and their eccentric boss Mr. Boss. The bite-size stories are told using a variety of animation techniques, including CGI and stop motion. This is definitely one of the most unique shows you've ever seen and is criminally underrated. Watch it and spread the word! On what silly and fun adventures is Smiling Friends taking us on this season? Season 2 premiered on April 1. But if you have not tuned in, you are only three episodes behind, so there's plenty of time to catch up!
Here is the complete episode schedule for Smiling Friends season 2
- Episode 1 -- now streaming
- Episode 2 -- now streaming
- Episode 3 -- now streaming
- Episode 4, "Erm, the Boss Find Love?," is out May 26
- Episode 5, "Brother's Egg," is out June 2
- Episode 6, "Charlie, Pim, and Bill vs The Alien," is out June 9
- Episode 7, "The Magical Red Jewel AKA Tyler Gets Fired," is out June 16
- Episode 8, "Pim Finally Turns Green," is out June 23
These episodes will be available to stream on Max on the dates noted at approximately 3 a.m. ET. Smiling Friends stars the voices of Michael Cusack, Zach Hadel, and Marc M. At the time of this writing, Adult Swim has not yet renewed Smiling Friends for a third season. As soon as we learn more details, we will update this post! In the meantime, don't miss new chapters Thursdays on Max.