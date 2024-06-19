Star Wars: The Acolyte episode 4 recap and review: "Day"
Episode 4 of The Acolyte kicks off with a bang and doesn't let up.
Last week on Star Wars: The Acolyte, we got to witness the tragedy that killed off Osha and Mae's entire coven and was the catalyst in splitting the identical twins. This week, we return to the present and things get interesting.
Let's get right into it, shall we?
SPOILER WARNING - Please continue to read this recap at your own risk.
As episode 4, "Day, opens, we’re back on the mysterious planet Khofar, where the action is hotter than Tatooine's twin suns.
Picking up where episode 2 left off before episode 3 took us on a trip down trauma central, our dynamic duo, Mae and Qimir, have landed on Khofar. Qimir drops a bombshell: Kelnacca, the next Jedi on Mae’s hit list, is hiding in a vast, spooky forest. Only a few have ever found Kelnacca and lived to tell the tale. Talk about high stakes.
Meanwhile, back on Coruscant, Osha, Sol, Jecki, and Yord return from their previous adventure. Osha, thinking she's done her part by showing Mae she's alive, plans to return to her ship, but the Jedi Masters have other ideas. They’re in a secret meeting, discussing Mae’s next move, with Sol adamant that Mae is heading for Kelnacca next. Vernestra, trying to keep the Jedi murders under wraps, reluctantly agrees to send a small team to stop Mae. Sol ropes Osha into the mission, and soon they’re all headed to Khofar.
On Khofar, it’s a race against time. Mae and Qimir are trudging through the dense forest, discussing Mae’s mysterious master, referred to ominously as “him.” Mae is determined to prove she can take down a Jedi on her own, but Qimir isn’t so sure. At the same time, Osha and the Jedi team are on the move. Osha has a tense conversation with Yord, who suggests that facing Mae is really about facing herself. Deep stuff, right?
As both groups venture deeper into the forest, they encounter some creepy creatures, including a giant moth-millipede hybrid. Sol comes to the rescue, and the Jedi team’s scent tracker catches Mae’s trail. The tension is sky-high. Mae, ever the strategist, sets a trap for Qimir and leaves him dangling. She’s had a revelation: Osha being alive literally changes everything for her. Her true loyalty lies with Osha, not her master. With Osha alive, Mae's trek to kill all the Jedi Masters she's held responsible for Osha's assumed death for so long is no longer necessary. Mae decides to turn herself into Kelnacca, but when she finds him, he’s already dead. Plot twist! It turns out her master is already on Khofar.
As the Jedi team surrounds Kelnacca’s base, Mae hides inside, and a masked figure with a red lightsaber appears. This mysterious figure, wielding incredible power, attacks the Jedi. Sol, stunned, asks who or what this figure is, setting us up for what promises to be an epic episode 5 showdown.
This episode is packed with twists, turns, and enough action to keep any Star Wars fan on the edge of their seat. The Acolyte continues to deliver intense storytelling, deep character moments, and a hefty dose of mystery. Can’t wait to see what happens next!
Stay tuned for more adventures in a galaxy far, far away and don't forget to venture over to Disney+ next Tuesday, June 26th, for the next episode.