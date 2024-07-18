Still thinking about the Roman Empire? Watch Those About to Die on Peacock!
By Sandy C.
There's an all-new series now streaming on Peacock that is sure to satisfy your cravings if you've been thinking about the Roman Empire. Now, this may no longer be a trend on social media, but if men really do think about this as often as they claim to do, Peacock's Those About to Die is going to be a hit.
The epic historical drama is based on Daniel P. Mannix's book of the same name and directed by Roland Emmerich and Marco Kreuzpaintner. The title of the series itself, "those about to die," references a greeting made to the Emperor before the brutal games commenced, "Hail Emperor, those about to die salute you." This is only a hint of just how ruthless this "sport" was, and it ran for over 600 years, so clearly this was high entertainment and not seen as cold-blooded and heartless. One of the reasons why this was is likely because the gladiators were more often than not slaves and criminals.
Those About to Die will feature the brutality of this period, and with the talented Anthony Hopkins leading the series as Vespasian it promises to be an incredible series. Starring alongside Hopkins are also Dimitri Leonidas, Jojo Macari, Gabriella Pession, and others.
Check out the trailer to the series below:
Those About to Die is now streaming on Peacock
Intrigued by the cast, synopsis, and trailer? We thought so! Now, here's how to watch. The epic historical drama Those About to Die is set to feature a total of 10 episodes, all of which will drop on the streaming platform Peacock on July 18. Internationally, the series will be available on Amazon Prime Video tomorrow, on Friday, July 19.
Are you more into series that feature a weekly release format or do you prefer to have all episodes of a series available at once? Ten episodes is a lot to binge, so it's a good thing we are approaching the weekend so you can enjoy it over the next couple of days.
If you don't have Peacock, now is a great time to sign up! You won't only unlock access to Those About to Die, but also be able to check out everything else that Peacock has to offer, including original movies and series -- as well as network favorites.