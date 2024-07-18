Stranger Things season 5 confirmed for 2025 release date by Netflix boss
By Cody Schultz
We might not yet know when exactly the final season of Stranger Things will be coming to Netflix, but we now know for certain that season 5 is coming sometime in 2025!
During the Netflix Q2 2024 Earnings Interview on July 18, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos closed out the discussion by looking ahead to what Netflix Originals are still coming in 2024 and what they have to look forward to in 2025. After spilling the tea on some of the many shows that are still to come in 2024, Sarandoss shifted his attention to 2025 which he promised will bring new seasons of several hit series including the final season of Stranger Things!
“Looking forward through 2025, you’ve got new seasons of Wednesday, Stranger Things, and The Night Agent, and we’re in production on One Piece, so there’s a ton of excitement there just in our series,” Sarandos teased.
While we’ve known for some time now that the odds of the final season of Netflix’s biggest original series wasn’t likely to arrive in 2024, this is the first time Sarandos has directly confirmed that the final season will be released in 2025. Of course, he didn’t give us any specifics on when the season could arrive, but knowing that the final season is coming next year is exciting and definitely a relief.
Sure, we would have loved to have gotten a new season this year, but this is Stranger Things. It's one of the biggest shows of all time and one of Netflix's most successful series ever. They're going to want to get things right and we know they're going big on the final season with many cast members describing the season as the show's biggest yet, with each episode feeling like its own movie.
Production on the final season is still underway and the Duffers only just recently celebrated reaching the halfway point of production on the season this July after months of shooting. Filming is expected to continue through the remainder of the year wrapping sometime in December. The show will then enter post-production which should take a few months which means we’re likely to see the final season drop sometime in Summer or Fall 2025.
While season 2 arrived on Netflix before Halloween 2017, every other season of the show was released sometime in the summer and the show has enjoyed a lot of success with its summer releases. Granted, this is a show that could be released literally anytime in the calendar year and fans would show up to watch the new episodes regardless of the time of year. Still, we have to imagine that Netflix might want to once again make waves over the summer where it would undoubtedly give Netflix the most-watched and talked about show of Summer 2025!