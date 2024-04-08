Sugar release schedule: When do new episodes drop on Apple TV+?
Have you checked out the new drama series Sugar? Its first two episodes were released on Apple TV+ on April 5, and people are still talking about them. Luckily, there are still many more episodes to be released, and we're here to share the official release schedule so you don't miss any new ones.
Sugar is a mystery-drama series created by Mark Protosevich. He's best known for writing the screenplays for the movies The Cell, Poseidon and Oldboy. He also co-wrote the script for the box-office hit I Am Legend. In addition, Fernando Meirelles and Adam Arkin directed the episodes for the drama series.
Sugar is a show set in Los Angeles, California, and follows an American private detective named John Sugar, who takes on the case of the disappearance of the beloved granddaughter of a well-known Hollywood producer named Jonathan Siegel. But as Sugar investigates the mysterious disappearance, he begins to uncover Siegel family secrets, new and old.
Golden Globe Award-winning actor Colin Farrell stars in the leading role of enigmatic private investigator John Sugar. Also joining him in the main cast are Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Amy Ryan, Dennis Boutsikaris, Nate Corddry, Alex Hernandez, and James Cromwell.
When are new episodes of Sugar released on Apple TV+?
New episodes are released every Friday. As mentioned above, the first two episodes are already available to watch on Apple TV+. There are eight episodes in total, so this means we have six more episodes still left to be released. However, keep in mind that the release dates listed below are subject to change and can be pushed back or moved forward. We'll let you know if this ever happens, though.
- Episode 1: Friday, April 5, 2024 ("Olivia")
- Episode 2: Friday, April 5, 2024 ("These People, These Places")
- Episode 3: Friday, April 12, 2024 ("Shibuya Crossing")
- Episode 4: Friday, April 19, 2024 ("Starry Eyed")
- Episode 5: Friday, April 26, 2024 ("Boy in the Corner")
- Episode 6: Friday, May 3, 2024 ("Go Home")
- Episode 7: Friday, May 10, 2024 ("The Friends You Keep")
- Episode 8: Friday, May 17, 2024 ("Farewell")
Check out the official trailer below for a sneak peek of what's to come in the series!
So far, people seem to be enjoying the drama series, with it currently having an 81% Tomatometer score and an 80% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.
Here's what some critics had to say about Sugar via Rotten Tomatoes:
"Despite the languid pacing, Sugar had us engaged for the entire first episode, mainly because Colin Farrell embodies the character of John Sugar so well."- Joel Keller from Decider
"Sugar is one of the most intriguing and unique twists on the neo-noir genre in years, all of which is further elevated by Colin Farrell's performance."- Grant Hermanns from Screen Rant
"Sugar is both a tribute to the classic film noir that is almost all but extinct in modern Hollywood and your next TV obsession — as long as you prepare for the rug to be pulled out from right under your feet."- Nate Richard from Collider
Sugar season 1 episode 3 is set to be released on Apple TV+ on April 12. Will you be watching the new episode?