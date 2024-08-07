Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and 5 other animated series to stream on Paramount+
For folks who love animated series, Paramount+ has some good original ones to try out! Here are some of the best to see on the streamer!
Animated shows have taken off majorly over the last few decades. Obviously, fans love the likes of The Simpsons, Family Guy and Futurama while scores of other streamers have many of them. Most are from network or cable while streamers want to try more original fare.
Paramount+ is among them with most of their animated fare coming from Nickelodeon and aimed at kids. That includes Spongebob Squarepants, Paw Patrol and Transformers. However, there are a few animated shows on the streamer that can appeal more to grown-ups and here’s a few to check out on the service!
Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Last year, the Heroes in a Halfshell made a big return to movies with the hit animated film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Now, the voice cast is back for a new series that will bridge the gap to a sequel. Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael are adjusting to being heroes while still handling their teenage lives, aided by budding reporter April O’Neil.
However, a new villain named Bishop kidnaps the Turtles, who are separated from each other for the first time. As they try to reunite, the Turtles have to learn some new lessons on themselves while stopping Bishop’s plans to wipe out mutants. With another arc having them clash with some aquatic villains, this is a great show to start and a reminder of how fun the Turtles are.
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Paramount+ is the home to Star Trek shows and this animated series has been a surprisingly great addition. It’s a comedy focusing on the lower-run officers on a Federation starship who get into a score of misadventures. It pokes plenty of fun at Star Trek’s tropes and cliches with irreverent humor while taking advantage of animation to get wilder with the alien races and battle scenes.
As it goes on, the show becomes sharper, more than mere satire with truly compelling characters and some surprisingly high-stakes storylines. With its upcoming fifth season coming this fall, it’s no better time to latch onto a series that may look like comedy but still contains the classic Star Trek spirit.
Beavis & Butthead
Almost 30 years after their 1990s heyday, Mike Judge’s idiotic teens returned and it’s as if no time has passed. The two morons may be older but by no means wiser, continuing to get into idiotic misadventures, causing chaos and oblivious to how dumb they are. That means a lot of raunchy fun as the series shows the pair unable to do a school assignment without it turning into a mess.
The show even has stuff of a “multiverse” with a “smart” version of the pair who aren’t so smart. From jury duty to getting involved in local politics, the situations get crazier as they go. Through it all, you can’t help laughing as the series shows, no matter the era, Beavis & Butthead remain as hilarious as they always were.
South Park Specials
While Paramount+ is home to South Park reruns, it also showcases some brand-new specials of the long-running animated comedy. They allow Trey Parker and Matt Stone to cut even more loose than on Comedy Central with longer storylines and an epic scope. They range from the gang handling the pandemic to the streaming wars to Cartman using a drug to lose weight.
As expected, the show doesn’t hold back, hitting targets on every side of the political and cultural spectrum (who else could equally mock both Disney and Disney-haters in equal measure?). If you thought South Park was crazy on Comedy Central, Paramount+ lets them get even more outrageous, which is great news for fans.
Ark
A surprise drop on Paramount+ adapts the popular video games. After attempting suicide, a grieving widow finds herself in a strange prehistoric world and fights to survive. She soon discovers the world is home to humans from across history who have likewise been mysteriously transplanted here and a conflict growing amid the clashes with dinosaurs.
The show boasts a great cast of David Tennant, Gerard Butler, and Michelle Yeoh, alongside some fun animation. At just six episodes, it’s a short yet fun binge that even non-gaming fans can appreciate as a sci-fi ride.
Transformers: EarthSpark
The Robots in Disguise get an intriguing new direction in this show. The plot shifts up the usual formula as, following the destruction of a space bridge, the Autobots and Decepticons have made a truce. Thus, we have the strange sight of Megatron and Optimus Prime on the same side as they accept the aid of humans to help the Transformers get back home. However, several Decepticons (like Starscream) aren’t happy with that to join with the twisted scientist Mandroid.
It’s a refreshing take on the property and adds a new dimension to the action. We still get the classic conflicts between the Transformers with the addition of them trying to win the trust as humans. Megatron as a “good guy” works surprisingly well as Season 2 amps up the stakes with new threats. Just when you thought the Transformers franchise had gone as far as it could, this sparks things to new life.
Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles premieres on Paramount+ on Friday, Aug. 9.