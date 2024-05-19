Apple TV+ seems to have finally confirmed Ted Lasso is canceled
By Cody Schultz
It’s been nearly a year since Ted Lasso season 3 came to a close on May 31, and despite a year having passed Apple TV+ has yet to officially confirm the cancellation of its breakout hit. Whenever the streaming company or anyone associated with the show has been asked about the potential of a fourth season, they simply dance around the question with no one giving fans a direct answer.
The assumption among fans is, despite how much we love the series, it’s not coming back for another season as the season 3 finale felt very series finale-esque. It brought Ted’s storyline full circle and gave conclusion to many of the show’s core characters while also seeming to leave the door open for a potential fourth season or even spinoffs featuring key characters.
We’d kill for another season and while the Apple TV+ brass and series creator Jason Sudeikis have failed to give fans confirmation that the show is truly over, the marketing team seems to have finally confirmed a fourth season won’t be happening.
Ted Lasso season 4 unlikely as Apple TV+ releases complete series set
Although no one at Apple TV+ seems to want to admit that Ted Lasso has ended, that very well appears to be the case as evident in the marketing materials for what is being billed as Ted Lasso: The Complete Series, a new DVD and Blu-Ray set coming soon which contains all three seasons of the Emmy-winning comedy series.
It’s the product title that says it all: Complete series. If the show was coming back for a fourth season anytime soon, there is no way the marketing team would be promoting the collection as the complete series of the show as this is a title reserved for shows that have come to an end and are not returning. Given the Ted Lasso box set is being billed as Ted Lasso: The Complete Series, it appears we have truly seen the last of Apple TV+’s brilliant comedy – at least in its current incarnation.
Heartbreaking as it might be as we truly hoped Sudeikis and Apple TV+ would find a way to make a fourth season happen, it’s not entirely shocking as the finale did seem very final. And while we would jump at the chance to see the characters from the Ted Lasso universe back on our screen, there is something special about a show that can come in tell the story it set out to tell, and end on a high while also going out on its own terms.
We can only hope that Ted Lasso might live on via a spinoff, but if the third season was truly the end, we’re going to forever cherish this perfect, uplifting, and feel-good show that came at a time when we all needed a reason to laugh and a reminder of the good that comes from always leading with positivity. And you can most certainly expect us to pick up the Ted Lsso: The Complete Series box set once it hits shelves!