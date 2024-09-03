Terror Tuesday Extreme episodes ranked from worst to best
If you’re in the mood for horror, international is the way to go. Thailand has brought us a horror anthology series called Terror Tuesday Extreme.
The series gives us eight stories. Each story is based on stories that people in Thailand have told a radio show out there. They are on the supernatural side. After all, the idea of spirits and gods is an important part of culture.
These episodes are also sure to make you think. They don’t have the typical endings that you would expect, which makes them all the more interesting. Of course, some episodes are better than others. Here’s my ranking of the eight episodes of Terror Tuesday Extreme from worst to best.
Worst to best episodes of Terror Tuesday Extreme
Episode 8 – “Viral Curse”
The last episode of the season is about a single mom who runs her own laundromat to make ends meet. All she wants to do is provide for her daughter and get her into the best school. Things take a turn when she witnesses a ghost on a live streaming of Angkhan Khlumpong program.
This storyline didn’t make the most sense from start to finish. I felt it somewhat took the spiritual part of the story out, leading to more of a look at what people do in their grief.
Episode 7 – “Dear Granny”
When Noolek’s grandmother goes missing and then suddenly returns, Noolek realizes that something isn’t right. She needs to get to the bottom of it, though. Things take a strange turn when Noolek’s mom finds out that the grandmother isn’t back after all.
This storyline is a little predictable throughout. I did like the twist at the very end with the neighbor who keeps checking in on the house. There are subtle clues about what he’s doing, but Noolek never talks to him to let us learn more until right at the end.
Episode 4 – “The Vow”
This episode involves a couple that makes the vow to a goddess to be honest and faithful to each other. Well, the goddess requires them to live up to that, and it leads to her forcing them to share all their secrets.
The episode is a great look at how honest is so important in a relationship, even if that means letting each other go. We see what fear and manipulation does to a couple. The ending was a little confusing, though. Did the goddess turn the clock back or was it some sort of alternate world of what could have been?
Episode 6 – “The Girl Next Door”
When a man moves into a new apartment and is captivated by the girl next door, things start to take a turn. What is really going on in the apartment building, and who is the girl? Why is she chained inside the apartment?
This story certainly brings its twists and turns. While it was easy to work out some of the story, it wasn’t easy to call all the twists. This is a rather bittersweet ending to a tale, especially for the man who was just trying to move on with his life.
Episode 3 – “Ode to My Family”
A police officer’s family is forced to move to a creepy old house. The son finds a room that is sealed with a warding charm. Sometimes, you need to leave sealed rooms well enough alone!
This story brings up a lot of real life mixed with the supernatural. We see what happens when families keep secrets from each other, and there’s that reminder of animosity against various members of the family due to the secrets. In the end, there’s the supernatural twist that leaves you needing to watch the episode again for clues.
Episode 5 – “Spectral Class”
We get a look at a Thai school and the belief in the gods, as one teacher worries about a student going missing. Nik hasn’t been seen for months, and it turns out that his family is trying to sacrifice him to the gods.
There is a darkness to the story from the very beginning. The teachers just don’t seem to care. You latch on to this one teacher who does seem to want to do right for one child. Only it all takes a crazy turn that leaves you wondering if you could believe the story from the beginning. This is one that definitely requires two viewings to experience the whole story.
Episode 1 – “Our Little Sister”
What would you do if you lost your youngest child in a car accident? We see a depressed mom invite the soul of her daughter into a doll, leading to a strange and scary turn of events. It takes a darker turn as the full story plays out.
While there are certainly supernatural elements to the tale, this one is actually a very psychological based story. It shows us what grief can do to people, and how minds can crack. Some elements will remind you of the Gremlins rules, but overall, the story is one that is rooted in reality, making it more powerful as a horror story.
Episode 2 – “Wedding Dress”
Finally, it’s all about the second episode. Mill is a talented tailor who starts working at a wedding dress store, where she finds the perfect gown. However, that gown leads to her life taking a turn that she never expected.
We actually get a couple of heartbreaking stories in one with this tale. There’s the story of Mill, and then there’s the story of Peach, who originally made the dress. This gives us a look at society’s view of beauty and the toxicity of some wedding dreams and expectations.