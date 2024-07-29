The 10 most-watched shows on streaming right now: The Boys climbs back to the top!
By Sandy C.
Fans of The Boys knew a comeback was ahead for their favorite Amazon Prime Video series. And sure enough, it is the most-watched show of the week (July 18-24). What else made the top 10? Reelgood has the facts!
Reelgood has shared the top 10 most-watched streaming series from July 18 through July 24 and I gotta say, I wasn't expecting to see some of these shows break the top 10, much less the five most popular. Check out the list below and let us know if your current favorite series made the cut. And after the list, we share our thoughts about how we think the list will look like next week.
The top 10 most-watched shows on streaming (July 18-24)
1. The Boys on Prime Video
2. House of the Dragon on Max
3. Presumed Innocent on Apple TV+
4. The Bear on Hulu
5. The Acolyte on Disney+
6. Those About to Die on Peacock
7. Lady in the Lake on Peacock
8. Cobra Kia on Netflix
9. Sunny on Apple TV+
10. Evil on Paramount+
I'm not surprised House of the Dragon is number two. I may not be caught up on the hit HBO series, but I know a new episode is out and it is all fans can talk about on social media. A series I am a huge fan of is Presumed Innocent, which is at number three. The Apple TV+ legal drama just premiered the season 1 finale so I'm sure it'll continue to see successful numbers.
For how much hate and negative feedback The Acolyte on Disney+ received, I'm surprised it finds itself on the top 10. Clearly, it has a decent fan following. Finally, I'm surprised Those About to Die from Peacock made it to the top 10. It's just not my cup of tea, but also, all episodes dropped on premiere day, so I expected it to slowly gain viewers.
Next week, I think we'll see House of Dragon, The Bear, and The Boys high on the list again, but we may also find Batman: Caped Crusader and Unsolved Mysteries Vol. 4 join them. Batman fans have long been waiting for Caped Crusaders, so even though all episodes will premiere on Aug. 1, I know fans will be binging them in one sitting! As for the true crim series Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix, it is very popular and only set to feature five episodes so we'll all be watching for sure.
What are you the most excited to watch this week? Are there any shows on the top 10 here that you are not already watching?