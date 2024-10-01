The 11 best shows to stream in October 2024
By Sandy C.
Not only is the fall season my absolute favorite because it kicks off the holidays, but this is also when the best TV series premieres – and the year 2024 is no exception! If you’re not sure what to stream since we have so many options, you’ve come to the right place! Show Snob is here to help.
Whether you have Hulu, Max, Netflix, or one of the others, there’s something for you to watch. Or hey, you may even have all of the streamers available because being out of content to watch is simply not an option for you. Either way, we list this month’s streaming highlights from across all platforms. We’re also not sticking to only one genre, instead giving you plenty of options if you enjoy comedy, horror, or both. Because this may be officially Spooky Season, but there’s something for you to enjoy even if you’re not into thrills and scares.
Sweetpea
Let’s kick things off with Sweetpea on Starz, starring one of my favorite actresses Ella Purnell. The comedy-drama follows Rhiannon Lewis (Purnell), a young woman who believes she might as well be invisible to the world. Everyone seems to treat her like a doormat, including her boyfriend. Finally, Rhiannon is pushed to her limit and loses control, releasing all the anger she has been holding in. And well, just watch the trailer below! Stream Sweetpea beginning Thursday, Oct. 10, on Starz. New episodes will then drop on Fridays, featuring a total of six episodes.
Disclaimer
Apple TV+’s Disclaimer is another series we’ve been wanting to check out since it was first announced. The thriller stars the amazing Cate Blanchett, so that’s already reason enough to be excited. Based on Renee Knight’s novel of the same name, Disclaimer follows highly acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft, whose reputation is ruined when someone from her past releases a book that is based on Catherine’s life, revealing her dark secrets. Disclaimer also stars Sacha Baron Cohen, Kevin Kline, Lesley Manville, and others.
Stream Disclaimer on Oct. 11, when the first two episodes launch on the Apple TV+ platform. The series will feature a total of seven episodes, with one dropping weekly on Fridays after its debut.
Teacup
Ready for the spooky thrills? Watch Peacock’s Teacup! The first two episodes of Teacup will drop on Oct. 10, followed by two weekly episodes through Halloween. We’re looking at a total of eight episodes, each of them only 30 minutes long. This is the perfect length of a series to guide you through Halloween! And don’t let the episode length fool you, this is one intense thriller.
Teacup stars Yvonne Strahovski, Scott Speedman, Caleb Dolden, and others. The story follows a group of people in rural Georgia who must form an unlikely partnership in order to survive a mysterious, sinister threat. The series is inspired by the novel “Stinger” by Robert McCammon.
Here are the rest of our October 2024 streaming series highlights
- Heartstopper season 3 on Netflix, Oct. 3
- The Franchise on HBO (and Max), Oct. 6
- Sweetpea on Starz, Oct. 10
- Teacup on Peacock, Oct. 10
- Citadel: Diana on Prime Video, Oct. 10
- Disclaimer on Apple TV+, Oct. 11
- Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage on CBS (and next day on Paramount+), Oct. 17
- Hysteria! On Peacock, Oct. 18
- Territory on Netflix, Oct. 24
- Before on Apple TV+, Oct. 30
- Wizards Beyond Waverly Place on Disney+, Oct. 29
What will you be streaming this month? One of the above shows? Is there one you believe should be added to the list?