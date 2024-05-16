The Academy of Country Music Awards is tonight! Find out who's performing and where to watch
By Sandy C.
The city of Frisco, Texas, is ready to host the biggest country music party, The Academy of Country Music Awards. The ceremony will be hosted by the one and only Reba McEntire. Will you be tuning in? It's an event you don't want to miss as there is so much to look forward to. We break down all the details you need to know, below.
This year, the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards is doing things differently. Instead of being broadcast on a cable network, the event will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video as well as the Amazon Music channel on Twitch Live. Does this mean that you'll need an Amazon Prime subscription to watch the ceremony? No. Everyone is invited to the party! The night, streamed from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, will be free to watch. The biggest night in country music kicks off tonight, Thursday, May 16, at 8 p.m. ET. Here are all the details so you don't miss out:
What: The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards
When: Thursday, May 16
What time: 8 p.m. ET
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video | Amazon Music channel on Twitch Live
If you're not able to watch at this time, fans can stream the ceremony on Prime Video as well as free on Amazon Freeve and the Amazon Music app the following day (Friday, May 17).
Now that you know where, when, and how to watch, here's what to expect from the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards. Nominations this year are led by Luke Combs, who is nominated for eight awards, Megan Moroney (nominated in six categories), Morgan Wallen (also in six categories), Cody Johnson, Christ Stapleton, and Lainey Wilson all in five categories. Who are you cheering for tonight? Keep in mind that multiple nominations doesn't mean you'll win each one -- we may be surprised! Let's not forget, Kane Brown had a fantastic year in music.
Here are the top three categories:
Entertainer of the Year
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Jelly Roll
- Cody Johnson
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
- Lainey Wilson
Female Artist of the Year
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Ashley McBryde
- Megan Moroney
- Kacey Musgraves
- Lainey Wilson
Male Artist of the Year
- Luke Combs
- Jelly Roll
- Cody Johnson
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
Check out the full list of nominations HERE.
Musical performances tonight include Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, and others. See the full list of performers HERE.