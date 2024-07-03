The Acolyte episode 6 recap and review: "Teach/Corrupt"
Alright, Star Wars fans, buckle up because Episode 6 of The Acolyte, titled "Teach/Corrupt," is an absolute rollercoaster. From hidden pasts to dark side temptations, this episode has it all.
From the lush, mysterious island to the corridors of political power on Coruscant, this episode is packed with rich visuals and intricate plot twists. Whether it's the deep dive into Jedi lore or the adrenaline-pumping action scenes, The Acolyte episode 6 has something for every Star Wars fan.
Let’s dive into the nitty-gritty of what went down. And, as always, SPOILER WARNING! Please read at your own risk.
The Acolyte episode 6, "Teach/Corrupt" recap and review
Our adventure kicks off with Osha waking up in a mysterious place. She stumbles upon some of Mae’s old clothes and her sleek kanai blades. As she steps outside, the scenery reveals an unknown island, and guess what? There’s a ship in the distance that looks like it flew straight out of Star Wars: The Old Republic.
Osha's island wanderings lead her to a familiar face: Qimir, also known as The Stranger, or Darth Swole. This planet, potentially Bal'demnic, is rich in cortosis and gives off major Ahch-To vibes (remember Luke Skywalker’s hideaway?). As she reaches the beach, she finds Qimir chilling by the water, displaying a mysterious Y-shaped scar on his back, eerily similar to Rey’s in The Last Jedi. Meanwhile, Sol is hustling to get Osha (actually Mae) off Khofar. He’s desperately trying to contact Coruscant, but technical glitches leave his SOS unheard. Mae’s memory takes us back to a day on Brendok when Indara tested her. Sol, sensing Mae’s approach, surprisingly asks her to take over the ship's controls, calling her Osha. Sol proceeds to feel everything emotion known to man in a few seconds, and his face is really loud - as is the hammer fist he strikes the console with. In this particular moment, he is nothing but raw emotion. It's so weird yet so wild to see a Master behave like this. But something’s fishy - Bazil, the sneaky one, is hot on their trail, and his instincts are tingling.
Osha’s journey with Qimir gets more intense. Qimir casually strips down, makes my heart skip a beat, and takes a dip, totally unfazed by Osha’s watchful eyes. He offers to teach her about the Force, hinting at their past connection. Osha’s not having it - she grabs his lightsaber, ready to fight but hesitates. Qimir drops a bombshell: he didn't kill Sol or Mae. Back on Coruscant, Senator Chuwant spills the tea to Vernestra about Senator Ravencourt's rising influence. Ravencourt’s no Jedi fan, and an external review of the Order is on the horizon. Meanwhile, Mog updates Vernestra on Sol’s distress call, prompting a rescue mission.
Qimir's past unravels as he admits he was once a Jedi. His scar? A nasty souvenir from his former master. His helmet, crafted from cortosis, is not just lightsaber-proof but also a sensory deprivation tool, heightening his Force abilities. He tempts Osha with power, urging her to embrace the dark side. Sol’s ship turns into a battlefield. Mae and Bazil clash, with Mae resetting PIP and claiming the droid as her own. Sol, trying to outmaneuver everyone, stuns Mae, knowing she’s actually Mae. He plots to use her to locate her master and save Osha, but first, they need to talk.
Vernestra and her team arrive on Khofar, finding the aftermath of a brutal battle. Using her lightsaber whip, she dispatches an umbramoth, while Mog wastes absolutely no time pointing fingers at Sol for the deaths. Meanwhile, Sol, now in hyperspace, straps Mae down and tells her they need to have a talk before anything else happens, and preps Mae for their next steps.
In a really cool way to end the episode, Osha dons Qimir’s cortosis helmet, ready to face whatever comes next. You can just feel the bond between master and apprentice deepens as Qimir shares his knowledge with Osha, emphasizing that the strength of the Force never fades.
"Teach/Corrupt" is a whirlwind of revelations, intense battles, and tantalizing glimpses into our characters' pasts. Osha’s struggle with her Jedi past and Qimir’s dark side teachings set the stage for epic confrontations. Sol’s desperate attempts to uncover the truth and save his friends keep us on edge.
So, what's next? Will Osha embrace her inner strength and reject the dark side, or will Qimir’s teachings corrupt her? And what about Sol and Mae? Can they untangle the web of deceit and face the High Council with the truth?
Tune in to Disney+ next Tuesday, July 9th for the next episode of The Acolyte.