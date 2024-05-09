Carmy serves in new teaser for The Bear! Find out when season 3 premieres on Hulu
June is about to be one exciting month for TV because The Bear is officially returning! The award-winning FX/Hulu show has been tugging at viewers' heartstrings and leaving us on the edge of our seats with anxiety since the first season premiered in June 2022, and now we're about to see how Carmy, Sydney, and Richie's stories continue with the highly-anticipated third season.
Hulu had previously confirmed that The Bear season 3 would premiere in June 2024, and we finally just got the exact release date. Mark your calendars for the end of next month because the critically acclaimed dramedy will return on Thursday, June 27 on Hulu. Along with the release date news, star Jeremy Allen White also shared the first teaser, giving us a tiny, tiny glimpse into what we can expect in the third season. Yes, chef! Check it out below:
The short teaser shows Carmy getting set up in the kitchen of the restaurant, as the camera zooms out to show the dining room, the Chicago streets, and the amazing skyline. Yes, I know, this teaser doesn't give us much to go on. But we're not surprised to see Carmy look perplexed, definitely deep in thought. When is he not? There's so much riding on his success and the rest of his crew going into season 3. Can they actually run a successful business?
Variety confirms that The Bear season 3 will be released all at once as opposed to weekly, just like the first two seasons were. Honestly, I'm so over the binge model! I wish The Bear would release episodes weekly so fans had more time to digest instead of binging all the episodes at once and looking toward what's next. Plus, the weekly model is super fun to enjoy with friends and co-workers, getting to analyze each episode weekly with those around you. Oh well. It doesn't look like Hulu execs agree!
If you haven't watched The Bear yet, seriously, what are you waiting for? It's without a doubt one of the best shows on TV. And if you don't believe me, just look at the show's awards sweep. The first season of the show had a delayed Emmy Award season because of the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes last year, and when they finally got their time, they took home a whopping 10 Emmys.
Actors Jeremy Allen White (Carmy), Ayo Edebiri (Sydney), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Richie) all won Emmys for their respective roles, and the show took home the award for Outstanding Comedy Series, among others. The Bear has also won four Golden Globe Awards during its two seasons. At this year's Emmy Awards in the fall, the second season will be eligible for awards, and I'm sure it will take home many yet again. The upcoming third season will then be eligible for the 2025 Golden Globes at the beginning of next year. I know, it's a little confusing.
All of this is to say that The Bear is having an absolute moment, and it deserves so. The cast is fantastic, the storylines are heartfelt and compelling, and the episodes are shot very well. I cannot wait to see what'll happen next in the third season.
Check back with us at Show Snob as we cover more news around The Bear season 3, including the upcoming full-length trailer and our episodic recap coverage of the new season when June rolls around! The countdown is officially on.