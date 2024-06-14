The Boys season 4 episode 4 preview, date, and time: "Wisdom of the Ages"
By Bryce Olin
The Boys season 4 is off to a great start on Prime Video! The first three episodes of the new season were released on Thursday, June 13. We know more than a few fans binge-watched all three episodes as soon as they were available. Now, we're all waiting to watch The Boys season 4 episode 4, "Wisdom of the Ages," on Prime Video.
Of course, there's always a little bit of confusion with streaming releases. What time are the episodes available? Is the season split into two parts? Are the episodes coming out weekly? What is going on?
We're here to clarify some of that confusion and share everything we know about The Boys season 4 episode 4!
What time is The Boys season 4 episode 4 on Prime Video?
The Boys season 4 episode 4, "Wisdom of the Ages," will be released on Prime Video at 3 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT on Thursday, June 20.
You'll have to stay up super late to watch the new episode of The Boys, but we know that fans will be staying up. This show is simply too good to not watch as as soon as it's available, and it's too important not to avoid spoilers.
What happened at the end of The Boys season 4 episode 3?
Spoilers for The Boys season 4 episode 3!
At the end of The Boys season 4 episode 3, “We’ll Keep the Red Flag Flying Here," Homelander is clearly losing his mind. He's seen arguing in the mirror with different versions of himself following an argument with Ryan. Argument is actually too kind of a word. He actually verbally abused his son, in addition to the emotional abuse he's already fostered throughout two seasons.
We also see Butcher fall out with his new team after he fails to knock out Ryan and remove him from Homelander and Vought's care. Joe promises that he's going to kill Ryan if they can't find a way to train him. With Butcher only having a few months to live, it's very important they find a way to help Ryan soon.
Most importantly, in the third episode, we start to understand the cracks within Vought and the Seven. A-Train fully flips to the Boys' side when he saves Hughie after Homelander tries to kill him at the Vought on Ice rehearsal.
After giving up the location of Sage and Homelander's meeting with Victoria Neuman, A-Train literally saves Hughie's life. Does he have a soul after all? It's not looking good for A-Train, but he appears to be showing some level of contrition.
We also learn what Sage and Homelander are planning with Victoria Neuman. During the rehearsal, Sage and Homelander offer Neuman a deal. They'll make sure that she gets to be President by killing Robert Singer and winning over their supporters. In return, Neuman must reveal that she is a Supe and wipe out all of the safeguards in Vought's way. It will ensure that the Supes have full control over human life.
So, that's where things stand heading into episode 4!
What to expect in The Boys season 4 episode 4
While we don't know what the title, "Wisdom of the Ages," is referring to, I have to guess it has to do with Sister Sage, who is literally the smartest person on the planet. And, she's already working with Homelander to revamp the Seven and reposition Vought's supremacy.
I fully expect to see Homelander continue to fly further off the handle as he tries to find the root of his problem with Ryan. He can't understand why things are not working out with his son, and that's an issue! He's also struggling generally with getting old, and his behavior is becoming even more erratic.
With nowhere left to turn, Butcher is running out to time to convince Ryan that he needs to leave his old man behind. We learned in episode 3 just how much Butcher cares for Ryan and how much he wants to honors Becca's wishes of keeping Ryan safe and away from Homelander. He also knows that there are friends who are willing to kill Ryan if necessary. If that doesn't light a fire under him, I don't know what will. Plus, Homelander just handed Butcher a huge win with how he's treating Ryan of late.
I have a feeling we'll see those two things take center stage in episode 4!