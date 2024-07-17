The Boys season 4 episode 8 date, time, and what to expect in the finale
By Bryce Olin
The Boys season 4 finale is here! We're only hours away from the final episode of the season and then a very long break until The Boys season 5, the final season of the series, hits Prime Video.
Enough about that, though. There's still so much that can happen in the finale. Knowing The Boys and how each season finale has gone so far, it's going to be a wild ride.
There's no trailer for The Boys season 4 finale yet
The Boys season 4 finale is titled "Assassination Run." Normally, Prime Video has rolled out the teaser trailer for the new episode of the season by now. Throughout season 4, we've seen new trailers for upcoming episodes released on social media every Monday. The new look at each episode has been a great way to break up the week and give a chance for fans to see what's coming up in the new episode and speculate about how each clip affects the story.
It's unclear if recent events have affected the rollout of the teaser trailer and promotion for The Boys season 4 finale or if Prime Video is just keeping the story under wraps. Either way, there's no trailer for The Boys season 4 finale so far.
The Boys season 4 episode 8 release date and time
The Boys season 4 episode 8 will be released at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 18.
What's going to be really interesting is how many fans stay up late on Wednesday, July 17 (if you live on the West Coast), to watch the finale! If there was any episode you wanted to watch and react to with other fans on social media, this is the episode to do it!
For reference, The Boys season 4 finale will also be released at 8:00 a.m. BST in the UK, so it's a morning episode release across the pond. The episode will be available to stream at 8:00 p.m. NZST. We have to shout out the Karl Urban and the Antony Starr fans, of course!
What to expect in The Boys season 4 finale
Without the trailer for The Boys season 4 finale, we don't have much to go on for what to expect in the last episode of the season. Things were left in a very interesting place at the end of The Boys season 4 episode 7.
The main thing to remember is that Annie (Erin Moriarty) is not Annie! In the episode, Annie is attacked by the shifter who MM (Laz Alonso), Hughie (Jack Quaid), and Annie tried to stop after A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) revealed that the shifter was working with Sage (Susan Heyward) and Homelander (Antony Starr). It's believed that the shifter is the one who is going to make an attempt on Robert Singer's (Jim Beaver) life. Remember, this episode was filmed last year.
Will Hughie know that Annie isn't really Annie before it's too late? How will they save her? Those are the two big questions I have heading into the season finale, but there are many, many other things happening that need to be mentioned.
Butcher (Karl Urban) passed out at the bar, likely from his disease but that's unclear, at the end of episode 7. Is this the end for Butcher? He's really not looking good lately.
Butcher also tasked Frenchie (Tomer Capone) with extracting the virus from Kimiko's (Karen Fukuhara) severed leg. The Boys are planning to use it on Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) and Homelander, but they don't want to use it on all of the Supes.
That's basically where things end in the seventh episode of the season! It's all going to go down in the season finale. It feels like we've been waiting for this episode for a long time. What happens in this episode will absolutely set up what's going to happen in the final season of The Boys.
Watch The Boys season 4 episode 8 on Thursday, July 18!