The Boys season 4 finale honors Larry Kripke (Dedication explained)
By Cody Schultz
The fourth season of The Boys has come to an end and if you were among the many fans who stuck around for the show’s post-credit scene, you might have also caught the touching dedication the show included before the credits rolled.
Following the intense episode of The Boys, an episode that left us with many questions to ponder as we prepare for the show’s final season, the show ended on a bit of an unexpectedly somber note with a tribute to the loved one connected to the man behind the show we all have come to love.
“For Larry Kripke,” the dedication card read, it was a simple yet sweet way to honor a late member of the Kripke family who passed away earlier this year.
Larry Kripke The Boys dedication explained
Larry Kripke is the father of The Boys creator Eric Kripke, who sadly passed away in February at his home in Palm Beach Gardens at the age of 80.
Much like his son, Larry was a successful businessman just of a different kind having made a name for himself in the recycling business. After attending the University of Michigan, Larry founded Kripke Enterprises in 1993 and remained with the company until his passing earlier this year.
"Going out to Hollywood and being a writer, I can't tell you what an advantage it was to be raised by a father who understood truly how to manage and get the best out of people," Eric reflected when celebrating his father’s life with The Blade. "I'm a showrunner. People like to work with me. I don't yell. I work with them and try to raise them up."
While Larry Kripke might not have been directly involved in the production of The Boys, it is common for shows to honor the loved ones of those connected to the show in a manner such as this as a way to celebrate their legacy and remember them in a lasting way.
It’s quite special that Amazon allowed Kripke to honor his late father with a dedication in The Boys season 4 finale and it’s a fitting tribute from Kripke to his late father.
Larry is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Joanie; sons Eric and Matt; daughter, Dana; brothers Harley and Bobby, and his eight grandkids. On behalf of everyone here at Show Snob, our thoughts are with Kripke’s family and friends.
