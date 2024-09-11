The Circle season 7 guide: Episode release schedule, players social media, and more to know!
By Sandy C.
ALERT! The Circle season 7 is now streaming on Netflix. Well, the first batch of episodes are, but there are more to come! How many more episodes are on the way and when? Who are the participants this season? Is AI back? Welcome to The Circle season 7 guide, presented by Show Snob.
Those who have already tuned in to catch the first episodes of The Circle season 7 are already hooked! And can you blame them? The Netflix reality competition series is a favorite in the genre. We can’t get enough. One thing we love about The Circle is that it keeps us on our toes with twists and surprises. I’ll be the first to admit that these twists aren’t always the best. Need an example? The AI player.
Last season, The Circle welcomed an artificial intelligence robot into the game. And let’s just say it was rather underwhelming. We are only four episodes into season 7, but no sign of AI – let’s hope it stays this way! Speaking of episodes…
The Circle season 7 episode release schedule
Only the first batch of episodes are available to stream as of Sept. 11, and these are episodes 1-4. Here’s when new episodes will drop:
- Episodes 1-4, aka Week 1, are now streaming
- Episodes 5-8, aka Week 2, stream on Sept. 18
- Episodes 9-12, aka Week 3, stream on Sept. 25
- Episode 13, aka the season 7 finale, streams on Oct. 2
How do you feel about this release format? Do you grow impatient waiting for new episodes or do you find the wait exciting? It’s the latter for me, but I do wish the finale was part of Week 3 and we didn’t have to wait a week for it.
Meet the players (and follow them on Instagram!)
As always, The Circle features players from all walks of life. I mean, we even got an AI bot last season. So far, we’ve only met humans, thankfully! Here’s who we have met and who is still to come (that we know of so far).
- Savannah, age 22. Savannah is a recent college grad from Texarkana, Texas, and is joining the game with her dog Samson. Follow Savannah on Instagram HERE.
- Heather, age 26. Heather is a rock band manager from Nashville, Tennessee, who is entering the game as her friend (and former boyfriend) Andy. Follow Heather on Instagram HERE.
- Kevin, age 23. Kevin is from San Diego, California, and is as friendly as they come! But he is here to win the game and won’t hesitate to strategize to get to the finish line. Follow Kevin on Instagram HERE.
- Garret, age 30. Garret is from sunny Los Angeles, California, and is the happiest cat daddy you’ll ever meet. Follow Garret on Instagram HERE.
- Darian, age 29. Make way for another player from Texas. This time, it’s Houston! Darian is a Southern gentleman who is going in as his authentic self! Follow Darian on Instagram HERE.
- Deb, age 54. What’s that smell? Oh, it’s a catfish! Deb is from Pittsburgh and going in as a 26-year-old “version of herself,” but will she be able to keep up with this young crowd? Follow Deb on Instagram HERE.
- Jadejha, age 24. Is that a Circle Romance I’m sensing between Jadejha and another player? No spoilers here! But you’ll want to stay tuned! Let’s just say, Jadejha is also from Houston. Follow Jadejha on Instagram HERE.
- Antonio, age 31. Tennessee is sending us another player in Antonio, who Netflix teases is ready to be as messy and petty as needed! Follow Antonio on Instagram HERE.
- Madelyn, age 25. Madelyn is from Franklin, Georgia, and is an education staffer by day, and manages her OnlyFans business by night. I know I said no spoilers, but you’ll want to keep an eye on Madelyn this season! Follow Madelyn on Instagram HERE.
- Nicky and Jojo, age 24. Alert! We’ve got twins! The Scarlotta twins are loud and proud, but they don’t think they can win that way. So they are entering the game as Nick’s girlfriend, Gianna. Follow the Scarlotta twins (yes, they share an account) on Instagram, HERE.
What does the winner of The Circle get?
Once again, the winner of The Circle takes home $100,000! But to win, they’ll need to charm their way to the top – and this is the messiest season yet! The players need to sharpen their survival skills in flirting and be willing to hurt some feelings along the way.
What is the Disruptor twist?
The twist of the season is revealed right away, it’s called The Disruptor. Before each elimination, the players will have the chance to ask to become The Disruptor. What does this do? It’s different each time. Bottom line, they’ll be given either an advantage or disadvantage, it’s a gamble that may be well worth the risk OR ruin their game.
Quick episodes 1-4 highlights (spoilers ahead!)
This is the part where you stop reading if you have not watched the first four episodes of The Circle season 7 just yet! Final spoiler warning!
The first two influencers are Heather (catfishing as Andy) and Savannah. The Disruptor before the first elimination is Nicky and Jojo (catfishing as Gianna). The twins got lucky, because becoming The Disruptor gave them the power to stay in the game, or they wouldn’t have otherwise since Nicky and Jojo (Gianna) were blocked by Savannah and Heather (Andy). So no one went home. Talk about awkward! At least for Savannah and Heather (Andy) who have to eventually talk to Gianna about this.
The second time The Disruptor mode was offered, Kevin jumped to it and he was given the power to host a party. The catch? Kevin can only invite two players to the party, and they’ll also be joined by two new players. It wasn’t easy, but Kevin decided to invite Gianna and Darian.
In episode 3, the second set of influencers was announced: Kevin and Nicky and Jojo (Gianna). And this time, someone did get blocked! No Disruptor to the recue here. Kevin and the twins (Gianna) could not come to an agreement, but they ultimately decided to block Savannah.
Episode 4 gave the players the chance to become The Disruptor once again. Darian, Deb (playing as Rachel), Madelyn, and Heather (playing as Andy) all decided to disrupt. And this time, two Disruptors were chosen: Deb (Rachel) and Madelyn. Their “power” was not so great, though, and that was to switch profiles and play as the other until the next blocking. If either of them is blocked, they will both leave. Yikes! This could go either way.