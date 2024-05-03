The Contestant on Hulu is this weekend's must-watch
By Sandy C.
The Contestant on Hulu showcases the wicked lengths people are willing to reach for money. Sadly, sacrificing someone’s sanity and well-being for TV show ratings is still happening today, but you’ve yet to see something as wild (or heartbreaking) as Hulu’s The Contestant.
Even in the days before Snapchat or TikTok, people from all over the world could connect online on sites such as YouTube. To achieve stardom, be it singing, dancing, or just being an influencer, posting yourself on social media continues to be a popular way to kickstart your career. In the case of The Contestant, Tomoaki Hamatsu aka Nasubi, was an aspiring comedian when he signed up to participate in a TV show thinking this could be his big break. Well, this went on for 15 long, maddening months.
The premise of the Japanese reality show sees Nasubi arrive at a small apartment where he is instructed to remove his clothes. Nasubi is told that anything he may need, he can only get by winning it via mail-in sweepstakes. Yes, this includes food and clothing. Audiences watch as Nasubi struggles alone and is often starving. The goal is for Nasubi to collect one million yen in winnings, which is when the “game” ends.
The gut-wrenching twist? Nasubi is being watched by over 15 million people at home as his every moment is being recorded and broadcast on TV. Oh, and did we mention Nasubi has no idea? If you’re wondering how this was ever possible or even allowed, Clair Titley’s documentary The Contestant breaks down this unbelievable true story.
How did the show's crew get away with it? Did Nasubi's family try to intervene? More importantly, did Nasubi ever try to quit? We have all of the questions! For answers, you'll have to tune in!
Starting slow, The Contestant takes viewers by the hand and is in no rush to introduce the premise. This is why the first part of the documentary feels very tame, almost as if it is pulling back its punches. Viewers begin to think, why did everyone hype up this documentary? But be patient! Much like the twist in the reality show Nasubi did not know he was participating in, The Contestant will throw a few surprises our way.
The Hulu documentary also features present-day interviews with Nasubi, his family and friends, and even Japanese TV producer and creator of the controversial reality show, Toshio Tsuchiya.