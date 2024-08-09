The Diplomat season 2 updates: Release date, cast, and more to know!
The Diplomat now has a release date for Season 2 so here’s what else we know about the second year of the Netflix political drama!
Debuting in 2023, The Diplomat centers around Kate Wyler (Keri Russell), a top U.S. diplomat expecting to go to Afghanistan. Instead, when a British warship is attacked, Kate is sent to the UK as the new ambassador. With her is her husband Hal (Rufus Sewell), a former ambassador before a personal scandal set his career back. Kate has to navigate the political problems while Hal makes his own moves to mar things.
Complicating matters is that Kate is unknowingly being set up to become the new Vice President of the United States, a position she doesn’t even want. As tension grows and it looks like war between the UK and Russia is coming, Kate’s job gets worse. The show has won critical praise with its mix of sharp political thriller and political satire and earned Russell an Emmy nomination. Netflix renewed it for Season 2 and we have news on when it’s coming.
What will season 2 of The Diplomat be about?
Season 2 picks up where Season 1 left off as Kate discovered that British Prime Minister Nicol Towbridge (Roy Kinnear) was behind the attack in hopes that becoming a wartime PM would boost his fame. Speaking to Tudum, creator Debora Cahn shared that Season 2 will focus on Kate trying to prove it.
"The US and the UK don’t spy on each other. In fact, they share all their intelligence. So how do you investigate the PM? Who do you trust? Kate’s colleagues and her almost-ex-husband (Rufus Sewell) are victims of a politically motivated attack in London that takes some lives and shatters the rest. The marriage she thought was over, the relationship she thought was beginning … all of it, in pieces."
Thus, Season 2 of the show has Kate not only trying to stop a war but facing the problems of her crumbling marriage amid other developments.
Who stars in The Diplomat season 2?
The whole cast is back with Russell and Sewell topping it. A big addition is Oscar and Emmy winner Allison Janney as Vice President Grace Penn. There’s going to be conflict as Grace is convinced Kate is working to get her job and that will throw things into even more chaos.
- Keri Russell as Kate Wyler
- Rufus Swell as Hal Wyler
- Allison Janney as Grace Penn
- Rory Kinnear as Nicol Trowbridge
- Ato Essandoh as Stuart Hayford
- David Gyasi as Austin Dennison
- Ali Ahn as Eidra Park
- Nana Mensah as Billie Appiah
- Miguel Sandoval as Miguel Ganon
- Michael McKean as US President William Rayburn
- Celia Imrie as Meg Roylin
- T’Nia Miller as Cecilia
When does season 2 of The Diplomat premiere?
Netflix has confirmed Season 2 will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 31. It should have eight episodes like Season 1 and be a fun binge. With a big name attached and amping up the comedy and drama equally, season 2 of The Diplomat should be a great watch in time for election season.
The Diplomat season 2 premieres on Thursday, Oct. 31, on Netflix.