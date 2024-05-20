The final season of Evil and 2 more shows to stream this week (May 20)
By Sandy C.
The new week is here, Show Snobs! Don't count the month of May out yet, there are still several great shows on the way. But with a seemingly endless menu of TV options, you may need someone to point you in the right direction, and this is where we come in! From the final season of a supernatural drama to just wild reality drama, here's what to watch this week (May 20) so you don't miss out.
We'll dive into the upcoming shows shortly. But first, let's take a quick look back at what May 2024 has given us. Do you have any favorites? Mine would have to be Dark Matter on Apple TV+, a captivating sci-fi drama that is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. Interview with the Vampire from AMC has also been a hit. And Pretty Little Liars: Summer School season 2 on Max already has audiences guessing and stressing about what's to come.
It hasn't all been great, though. The Veil, for example, has been a big miss in my book. I'm a huge fan of Elisabeth Moss, so seeing her acting talents wasted in a lackluster action is disappointing. But we go on! Before diving into all the details, here's a quick list of this week's biggest shows on streaming.
- Trying, May 22
- The Kardashians, May 23
- Evil, May 23
Trying season 4 on Apple TV+
Apple TV+ already has us hooked with Dark Matter, will the fourth season of Trying also reel us in? Fingers crossed! The comedy series stars Esther Smith and Rafe Spall as young parents who want nothing more than to be parents, but the adoption process proves to be more challenging than they were, well, expecting! The third season of Trying wrapped on Sept. 2, 2022, so it has been a while since we've tuned in. And we are more than ready to catch up with the characters and see what adventures await the couple this time.
The first two episodes of season 4 arrive on May 22, followed by one weekly episode up until the finale on July 3. This means we'll be getting an eight-episode season. Here's the release schedule so you don't miss a beat:
- Episode 1, "The Send-Off," streams May 22
- Episode 2, "Ghosting," streams May 22
- Episode 3, "Murder at Slaughterbridge Manor," streams May 29
- Episode 4, "Road Trip," streams June 5
- Episode 5, "Mother's Day," streams June 12
- Episode 6, "Airport Run," streams June 19
- Episode 7, "White Lies," streams June 26
- Episode 8, "Scott of the Atlantic," streams July 3
The Kardashians on Hulu
They're ba-ack! The Kardashian-Jenner clan is back with an all-new season of reality drama and fans have really been waiting for this new season to drop. We recently broke down the possible issues and events The Kardashians season 5 will feature since filming took place several months ago. That said, we're not expecting any of the current drama (such as Taylor Swift's new song that is supposedly about Kim Kardashian) to be part of this season. However, there should be new relationships to explore. The Kardashians season 5 kicks off on May 23. Once again, it is set to be a 10-episode season.
Evil on May 23
I don't know about you, but this is the show I am the most excited about this week! Evil season 4 is the final season of the supernatural drama and we are not ready to say goodbye! Evil stars Mike Colter, Katja Herbers, and Aasif Mandvi, as three strangers from all walks of life who are tasked to investigate a series of supernatural accidents.
Evil has had its ups and downs, first premiering on the CBS network before moving to Paramount+. Even this upcoming season is confusing, as it is set to feature 10 episodes, but will be followed immediately by four more episodes that belong to season 5, so fans have decided to just call all 14 episodes season 4, and it does make things easier! Evil season 4 kicks off on May 23, streaming new episodes weekly on Thursdays.
Which of these shows do you look forward to streaming this week? Did we miss any you think should be part of the list?