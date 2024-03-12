The Gentlemen and 3 new shows to watch this week (March 11, 2024)
You can't go wrong with The Gentlemen this week on Netflix
It's another great week for TV (March 11-17, 2024). We picked four new shows for you to check out, but should you really watch all of them?
Let's get into it starting with Hulu's Extraordinary season 2!
Extraordinary (Hulu)
Extraordinary season 2 premiered on Hulu on March 6, 2024. And, good news, you do not need to watch Season 1 to enjoy Season 2.
Extraordinary is a UK-based show set in a world where much of the population develops special powers like mutant X-men. The lead character, Jen, is one of those few people who didn't develop powers. Jen lives with her friends who do have powers and a cat that surprisingly turned into a man.
Extraordinary is a comedy and doesn't really try to be anything else. It is funny, raunchy, and 30 minutes. Depending on the episode, the joke doesn't always make it through an entire episode, but Extraordinary is a fairly funny show.
Verdict: Wait and See
The Gentlemen (Netflix)
Created by, written by, and somewhat directed by Guy Ritchie, this show stands adjacent (not a sequel or a prequel) to The Gentlemen movie from 2019. Theo James (The Time Traveler's Wife), Daniel Ings (The Gold), and Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul) star in the Netflix show.
In the series, James is a soldier who inherits a Duke title from his father, leapfrogging his older brother (Ings) who is a huge mess. James finds out after his father's death that his estate is harboring a large drug manufacturing operation. Along with the leader of the drug empire, James tries to continually get his brother out of trouble and debt. All the while, James is trying to figure out how to divorce himself from the drug kingpins.
The Gentlemen is quintessential Ritchie. The show is full of gangsters, murderers, conman, and drug dealers overlaid on an amazingly complex, multi-storyline plot. The show has an intensely dry sense of humor that a viewer could miss easily by multi-tasking mixed with some over the top comedy. Each show moves blazingly fast.
Verdict: Watch
The Signal (Netflix)
In German, The Signal is a limited series with just four episodes. It's about two scientists who travel to the International Space Station for medical research. When they return to Earth, they are killed in a plane crash as they head home.
The story recounts what they uncovered aboard the space station, while her husband and daughter try to uncover the truth about her death. The astronaut leaves her husband a series of clues and messages to help him decipher the truth.
The Signal is very light science fiction and very heavy mystery/thriller. The race to uncover the mystery of the discovery is thrilling and intense but ends in a very sappy finale with a mediocre payoff.
Verdict: Pass (unless you're a mystery or thriller fan)
The Regime (MAX)
Starring Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown), The Regime is in the middle of its first season on HBO and MAX.
Winslet is the leader of a fictional country that has an abundance of Cobalt, which is highly coveted by Western society, mostly Europe and the US. When Winslet takes over as Chancellor, she starts to take a tougher stand against the US and attempts to flex her muscles to get more respect.
Regime is mostly a comedy, though they are trying to make some political statements as well. Similar to Veep, the language in Regime is absolutely outrageous with crazy insults and raunchy dialogue. The joke may be aimed at the US, but it is pretty funny for everyone.
Verdict: Watch
