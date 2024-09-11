Show Snob
The Great British Baking Show season 15 release date confirmed (and it's sooner than expected)

A new season of The Great British Baking Show is just around the corner with the hit series set to return at the end of September!

By Cody Schultz

THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF 2023 © Love Productions/Channel 4/Photographer: Mark Bourdillon
THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF 2023 © Love Productions/Channel 4/Photographer: Mark Bourdillon /
On your mark, get set, bake! A new season of our favorite baking show is apparently just around the corner as Channel 4 has confirmed The Great British Baking Off or The Great British Baking Show as it's affectionately known stateside – is coming back for its new season this September! 

In a post shared to the show’s official Instagram, Channel 4 confirmed the new season will kick off on Tuesday, Sept. 24! As expected, judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will both be back to judge the upcoming season with Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond confirmed to return as hosts with the quartet coming together to help announce the news. 

The season’s bakers have not yet been revealed, but with the new season coming in just a few short weeks, we should soon get the chance to meet the latest wave of amateur bakers entering the tent to show off their baking skills this season! 

When will The Great British Baking Show return to Netflix?

With The Great British Baking Show’s return set for UK-based fans, fans in the US are eager to know when the new season will be making its way to Netflix, and if history repeats itself fans stateside shouldn’t have to wait too long for the new season to begin! 

Channel 4 has confirmed the new season will kick off in the UK on Tuesday, Sept. 24 which means that the new season should premiere on Netflix in the US on Friday, Sept. 27. 

While Netflix has not officially confirmed the return of The Great British Baking Show, it’s become the exclusive US streaming home for the last several seasons and it’s expected it will once again be the streaming home for season 15 – or Collection 12 as Netflix dubs it for US fans. New episodes have arrived on Fridays in the US, just three short days after the episodes air in the UK, and it’s expected that Netflix will maintain this formatting for season 14.

Barring any unexpected delays or changes in the scheduling format, new episodes should be released through late November with the finale likely coming in the final week of the month. This should result in the following release schedule for the season with new episodes dropping at midnight PST on Netflix:

Episode Number

UK Air Date

Netflix US Release Date

Episode 1

September 24

September 27

Episode 2

October 1

October 4

Episode 3

October 8

October 11

Episode 4

October 15

October 18

Episode 5

October 22

October 25

Episode 6

October 29

November 1

Episode 7

November 5

November 8

Episode 8

November 12

November 15

Episode 9

November 19

November 22

Episode 10

November 26

November 29

An official announcement from Netflix should be forthcoming, but the countdown to new episodes of The Great British Baking Show is officially underway! In the meantime, fans can enjoy past seasons of the show streaming now on Netflix!

