The Great British Baking Show season 15 release date confirmed (and it's sooner than expected)
By Cody Schultz
On your mark, get set, bake! A new season of our favorite baking show is apparently just around the corner as Channel 4 has confirmed The Great British Baking Off – or The Great British Baking Show as it's affectionately known stateside – is coming back for its new season this September!
In a post shared to the show’s official Instagram, Channel 4 confirmed the new season will kick off on Tuesday, Sept. 24! As expected, judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will both be back to judge the upcoming season with Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond confirmed to return as hosts with the quartet coming together to help announce the news.
The season’s bakers have not yet been revealed, but with the new season coming in just a few short weeks, we should soon get the chance to meet the latest wave of amateur bakers entering the tent to show off their baking skills this season!
When will The Great British Baking Show return to Netflix?
With The Great British Baking Show’s return set for UK-based fans, fans in the US are eager to know when the new season will be making its way to Netflix, and if history repeats itself fans stateside shouldn’t have to wait too long for the new season to begin!
Channel 4 has confirmed the new season will kick off in the UK on Tuesday, Sept. 24 which means that the new season should premiere on Netflix in the US on Friday, Sept. 27.
While Netflix has not officially confirmed the return of The Great British Baking Show, it’s become the exclusive US streaming home for the last several seasons and it’s expected it will once again be the streaming home for season 15 – or Collection 12 as Netflix dubs it for US fans. New episodes have arrived on Fridays in the US, just three short days after the episodes air in the UK, and it’s expected that Netflix will maintain this formatting for season 14.
Barring any unexpected delays or changes in the scheduling format, new episodes should be released through late November with the finale likely coming in the final week of the month. This should result in the following release schedule for the season with new episodes dropping at midnight PST on Netflix:
Episode Number
UK Air Date
Netflix US Release Date
Episode 1
September 24
September 27
Episode 2
October 1
October 4
Episode 3
October 8
October 11
Episode 4
October 15
October 18
Episode 5
October 22
October 25
Episode 6
October 29
November 1
Episode 7
November 5
November 8
Episode 8
November 12
November 15
Episode 9
November 19
November 22
Episode 10
November 26
November 29
An official announcement from Netflix should be forthcoming, but the countdown to new episodes of The Great British Baking Show is officially underway! In the meantime, fans can enjoy past seasons of the show streaming now on Netflix!