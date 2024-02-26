The Last of Us Pedro Pascal gives authentic acceptance speech at the SAG Awards
The 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards (or SAG Awards) handed a long list of awards to many winners, but none quite so awestruck and surprised as Pedro Pascal. The actor, known for a plethora of roles but most recently Joel Miller in HBO's The Last of Us, might have just given one of the most authentic acceptance speeches in award show history.
Pascal was amongst several talented nominees for the category Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series. Obviously not expecting to win, considering he was up against three nominees from HBO's Succession, he was taken by complete surprise to hear that he had won the coveted award.
He was so surprised, in fact, that he was barely able to utter concise sentences in his acceptance speech. While the audience looked on with bright smiles and applause, Pascal admitted he had been drinking, forgot the names of his fellow nominees, and openly confessed to an impending panic attack.
He managed to thank HBO, the creators of The Last of Us, and his family who were probably watching at home.
Later after he had time to process his win, Pascal explained that he wouldn't have drank if he thought he'd win. He would have, instead, waited to enjoy an alcoholic drink, tequila to be exact, until later.
Pascal apologized for not thanking his co-star Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie in The Last of Us. He also mentioned his excitement for his part in the upcoming film The Fantastic Four and that he would be ready to celebrate his win with Kieran Culkin.
That same night, The Last of Us was able to win the award for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series. We congratulate Pedro Pascal and all the award winners.
To view the full list of SAG Awards 2024 winners, click the link here. You can watch Pascal and Ramsey in The Last of Us season 1 on HBO Max.
What did you think of this year's SAG Awards? What are your thoughts on Pedro Pascal's acceptance speech?