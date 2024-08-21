The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 release date confirmed for October 2024
By Cody Schultz
It turns out the rumors were wrong! While rumors had been circulating earlier this year that The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 wouldn’t hit Netflix until 2025, Netflix has put those rumors to bed by confirming its hit legal drama will be back this October!
Netflix has confirmed the upcoming third season of The Lincoln Lawyer will arrive on Thursday, Oct. 17! And here’s the fun part, the show isn’t being split into two parts this season! That’s right, all 10 episodes of season 3 will release at once meaning we won’t have to deal with a split season break as we did in season 2 when Netflix opted to release the season in two five-episode parts.
It's unclear why Netflix chose not to split the season this year, but we definitely approve of the decision as the split season format doesn't always work in a show's favor -- and we'd much rather be able to binge the full season at once if we're being honest!
“This season is very exciting,” star Manuel Garcia-Rulfo teased to Tudum. “We see Mickey struggling with so many things at the same time — with romance, with the wives, with the cases. You never expect what's going to happen, who's going to be bad and who's going to be guilty.”
Season 3 will pull inspiration from the fifth book in Michael Connelly’s Lincoln Lawyer book series, The Gods of Guilt, with the season following Mickey works to get to the bottom of the death of Glory Roads only to find out that he might have been the one who put her in danger to begin with. As he battles his ghosts of the past, Mickey will use everything he has to get justice for his former client and friend.
While we don’t have an official trailer or teaser just yet for the season, it shouldn’t be long before Netflix releases our first look at the third season. In the meantime, they have released a few first-look photos of the new season as a tease of what’s to come which you can check out below:
We’ll have to wait to see how closely the season follows the book it’s inspired by when season 3 releases this October. The one thing we do know is that all of our favorite characters will be back in action with Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, and Yaya DaCosta all confirmed to be returning for the upcoming third season!
Don't miss The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 when it arrives Thursday, Oct. 17 on Netflix!