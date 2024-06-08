The line of Succession continues: Sarah Snook to star in new project All Her Fault on Peacock
Before 2018, Sarah Snook wasn't well known outside her native Australia. She was a successful film actress with two AACTA Awards for films Predestination and Sisters of War and supporting turns in films such as Steve Jobs. Despite that, Snook was just one of those actresses who popped up in the background and not much more.
It all changed in 2018 when Snook landed the role of Siobhan "Shiv" Roy in HBO's Succession. Her turn as the driven and dedicated daughter of this powerful, corrupt family was a key reason the show was a major hit with critics and audiences.
It earned Snook raves and scores of awards including two Golden Globes, an Emmy, and a SAG Award among others. Snook has been busy since with more movies and playing 26 roles in the London play The Picture of Dorian Gray, which she'll take to Broadway in 2025. But before that, Snook is returning to TV in a new Peacock drama that seems up her alley.
What is All Her Fault about?
As reported by Deadline, Snook will star in Peacock's All My Fault, based on the bestselling novel by Andrea Mara and adapted by Megan Gallagher. Minkie Spiro (Better Call Saul) directs with Gallagher and Snook as executive producers.
Per the article, Snook is set to play Marissa, a Dublin native, who "arrives at 14 Arthur Avenue, expecting to pick up her young son Milo from his first playdate with a boy at his new school. But the woman who answers the door isn't a mother she recognizes. She isn't the nanny. She doesn't have Milo. And so begins every parent's worst nightmare."
The series will follow Marissa's desperate search for Milo that will uncover the dark secrets of her seemingly idyllic community. It makes her realize she really can't trust even her supposed friends with four key suspects amid the search.
There's no word yet on other casting and the show is likely not to premiere until 2025. Snook's busy schedule will be a factor in filming but the show looks to be on track. So it'll be a wait for Snook's return to television, but it should be fun to see her show her acting skills beyond just playing Shiv.
Succession is streaming on Max.