The Madison updates: Michelle Pfeiffer joins Yellowstone spinoff
Yellowstone may be done, but its new spinoff, The Madison, just added a huge name to the cast! Find out who Michelle Pfeiffer is playing!
Yellowstone looked like it would run a long time as Paramount Network's biggest hit. Fans loved the prime-time soap opera about the Dutton family and their struggles, with Kevin Costner leading the pack as John Dutton. It spawned the spinoffs of 1883 and 1924, with more shows planned to be set in the same universe.
Then, Costner and creator Taylor Sheridan had a huge falling out involving money and creative control. The back and forth has led to Costner leaving the show and Yellowstone ending with the last episodes of its fifth season.
This led to the talk of a follow-up series with much of the show's cast joining Matthew McConaughey, titled 2024. That may still happen yet there hasn't been much news there.
However, the show will have a new spinoff, now titled The Madison. Per Paramount, the plot centers on "a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana."
It sounds like this show is a fresh spinoff with Kurt Russell and Patrick J. Adams rumored to star. While that's not sure yet, TV Line has confirmed that Michelle Pfeiefer has signed onto the series. She'll be playing Stacy Clyburn," a Manhattanite who heads to Big Sky Country in the wake of her husband and brother-in-law's deaths in a plane crash."
This is a big casting and gives hopes this new spinoff will be a great addition to the Yellowstone universe.
Why Michelle Pfeiffer is a good pick for this show
Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO and President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, made a statement on Pfieffer's casting and how it works.
"Michelle Pfeiffer is a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity and grace. She is the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the Yellowstone universe, Madison, from the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan."
Pfeiffer is a great pick for a lead role in the drama. The Oscar-nominated actress has carved out an amazing career with roles such as Catwoman in Batman Returns and Janet van Dyne in the MCU. Pfeiffer is top-notch at tackling complex women, often with some secrets and compelling in almost any role. She hasn't done much TV yet, but Pfeiffer's talents are undeniable.
The role looks to fit her skills with Pfeiffer as a mourning widow yet trying to find a new path in life. The rest of the cast still has to be filled but Pfeiffer alone will make this show a major must-watch for fans.
There's still more casting to be done before the show begins production, but with Pfeiffer on board, The Madison looks like it will be another good addition to the Yellowstone universe.
Yellowstone is streaming on Peacock.