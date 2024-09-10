The Rings of Power season 2 episode 5 release date, time, and what to expect
By Bryce Olin
Galadriel finds herself in a tough spot at the end of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 episode 4. Luckily, we're only a short time away from finding out what happened to Galadriel after she was captured by Adar and his army of orcs marching on Eregion in The Rings of Power season 2 episode 5.
I also want to mention that we're officially more than halfway through the second season of The Rings of Power. Things are starting to get really interesting heading to the fifth episode despite the early ratings.
The Rings of Power season 2 episode 5 release date and time
The Rings of Power season 2 episode 5 will be released at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 12, only on Prime Video.
For the premiere, Prime Video released the first three episodes of the season. Now, it is a little bit easier for fans to stay up late to watch the new episodes of The Rings of Power season 2 with only one new episode per week.
After episode 5, there are only three episodes left. We shared the remaing release dates for the final three episodes of The Rings of Power season 2.
- Episode 6: Thursday, Sept. 19
- Episode 7: Thursday, Sept. 26
- Episode 8: Thursday, Oct. 3
What to expect in The Rings of Power season 2 episode 5
Well, Prime Video didn't share a preview for The Rings of Power season 2 episode 5, but we have a pretty good idea of what to expect in the new episode.
While on a mission to reach Eregion and warn Celebrimbor of Sauron, Elrond and Galadriel's party stumble upon Adar's army of orcs marching through the forest and heading for Eregion. Galadriel gives her ring to Elrond, and she asks them to flee while she tries to slow down the orcs. If Elrond and his party can make it back to Lindon and send a force to Eregion, they have a chance to stop Adar and the orcs.
Galadriel doesn't know this yet, but Adar is only attacking Eregion because of what Halbrand, who Adar believes is the King of the Southlands, told him about Galadriel working with Sauron to restore his power and defeat Adar. As if, bro, as if.
Anyway, Galadriel is apprehended by Adar and the orcs. Adar will try to get to the bottom of this working with Sauron business. Will Galadriel share what's actually true? We'll find out!
In Rhun, the Stranger finds out from Tom Bombadil that he was sent to Middle-earth to lead the crusade against the Dark Wizard currently controlling the region and Sauron. Tom is going to show him the way, but the Stranger has to find it on his own to a certain extent.
Speaking of Sauron, we didn't see Celebrimbor or Annatar in episode 4, either. We should say them making some more rings sometime soon, too. For those keeping track at home, we're up to 10 rings! There are still nine more for Kings of Men that need to be made, and they need to be made soon.
In Numenor, Pharozan has seized power given the chaos that interrupted Miriel's coronation at the end of episode 3. What's next? We'll find out!
Elsewhere in Middle-earth, the Dwarves were given rings in the third episode. We didn't get to see the Durins in episode 4, so we should catch up with them shortly! Perhaps, that will be in episode 5 or in episode 6, but we will see them again.
So, that's how things stand heading into The Rings of Power season 2 episode 5!
Watch The Rings of Power season 2 episode 5 on Prime Video on Thursday, Sept. 12!