The Sandman season 2 updates: Meet the family! Here’s who’s joining Sandman
Get ready for one wild family reunion. Netflix has just announced the actors who will play the rest of the Endless in Season 2 of The Sandman and a teaser promising it will be a wild gathering. Find out more here!
Based on Neil Gaiman’s acclaimed award-winning comic book, The Sandman follows Morpheus aka Dream (Tom Sturridge), the embodiment of human dreams and master of imagination. Having been imprisoned for a century, Morpheus has been regaining his power while understanding humanity.
Dream is one of the Endless, embodiments of the natural forces of the universe. Season 1 introduced Death (Kirby) Desire (Mason Alexander Park) and Despair (Donna Preston). The show has fun in the fact that these all-powerful beings act more like typical bickering siblings and more interested in needling each other than trying to rule the universe.
Season 1 loosely adapted the first story arcs of Gaiman’s run, and Season 2 is expected to continue more. That will include Dream’s clashes with Lucifer (Gwendoline Christie) and still searching for more of a purpose in life. It will also include more of the Endless and now we know who’s playing who.
Who is joining The Sandman Season 2 cast?
As confirmed by a special video, the show is adding Esme Creed-Miles as Delirium, the youngest of the Endless, who carries a lot of trauma, and she works out by acting mischievously. The actress played the title role in the Prime Video series Hanna and The Doll Factory.
Adrian Lester plays Destiny, the oldest of the Endless, who carries the Cosmic Log, a book containing all known history in its pages. Normally blind, it looks like he can see in the trailer. Lester is best known for the BBC show Hustle as well as Renegade Nell, The Undeclared War, and the 1998 film Primary Colors.
Finally, Barry Sloane plays the Prodigal, aka Destruction, who left the Endless centuries ago under the belief he had no purpose as humans were perfectly capable of destroying themselves. A burly outcast, he does enter the storyline in a unique way. Sloane is best known for his role on Revenge as well as Longmire and for voicing Captain Price in the hit Call of Duty video games.
Production for Season 2 (although Netflix isn’t openly calling it that) is underway and it looks like the reunited Endless is going to make The Sandman Season 2 even bigger than the first.
The Sandman streaming on Netflix.