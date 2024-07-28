The Umbrella Academy season 4 and the 3 Netflix shows still coming in 2024 we can’t wait to watch
As we move toward the second half of 2024 there is no denying that Netflix has released some spectacular television shows. From the live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender to Bridgerton season 3 and Dead Boy Detectives, we are excited to see what the streaming platform has in store for viewers in the coming months.
Today we've chosen 4 Netflix television shows that we absolutely cannot wait to watch later this year! From the likes of the final season of The Umbrella Academy to a new season of The Recruit, let's dive in and discuss!
1. The Umbrella Academy Season 4
Yes, you read right, the final season of The Umbrella Academy is upon us. On August 8, audiences will get to watch the dysfunctional and superpowered Hargreeves family try to stop another apocalypse while coming to grips that their adoptive father was not only an alien this entire time but that they may have found themselves in yet another dimension all over again.
Since season 1 audiences have followed the Hargreeves family, which consists of Viktor, Luther, Diego, Ben, Number Five, Allison, and Klaus, and all the craziness that follows their powers, pasts, and their constantly changing world. But perhaps now more than ever the family really needs to put their differences aside and come together. Considering this is final season we are equally excited and saddened to watch one last time.
2. Terminator Zero
Speaking of August, we got a brand-new animated series arriving on the streaming platform titled Terminator Zero. Airing on August 29, the show will feature the voice talents of Rosario Dawson, Timothy Olyphant, Ann Dowd, and André Holland. The war against machines continues but can scientist Malcolm Lee of Skynet's competing AI change the future? Or will the future be changed by his three children instead?
The Terminator franchise, which began with the first film in 1984, tells the story of how a Terminator, a killer robot from the future, tries to kill those involved by time-traveling to the past. The constantly evolving franchise never gets old, and we love this new take on a story that continues to thrill and entertain audiences.
3. Heartstopper Season 3
Heartstopper returns for season 3 this October and we are losing our minds over the charming budding romance between Charlie and Nick. Based on the graphic novel by Alice Oseman, the LGBTQ story had gained huge popularity and swept audiences away with its relatable story and likable characters.
You need not look any further than Heartstopper for your next bingeworthy show. Add the fact that Jonathan Bailey, Hayley Atwell, and Eddie Marsan will be joining the cast in season 3, and what more can we say? We don't know about you, but we'll be counting the days until season 3 premieres!
4. The Recruit Season 2
We may have cheated a bit with this one but to be fair we're very excited to see where Owen's story will go next (hopefully with less pain and more success). Will The Recruit season 2 air sometime this year?
We're certainly hoping so. The perfect blend of action and comedy all rolled into a spy thriller has us on the edge of our seats and waiting, especially after the conclusion of season 1. Noah Centineo steals the show as the main character Owen, who just can't seem to catch a break. His character, going from lawyer to practically CIA changes him, but is it for the better or worse?
Due to the cliffhanger, Owen's character evolution, and the overall stakes of the season 1 finale, we're itching for season 2 and we're keeping our fingers crossed that a 2024 date becomes official soon.
Let us know which shows we mentioned you look forward to watching the most!