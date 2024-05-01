The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon-The Book of Carol world premiere will debut at the Tribeca Film Festival
By Shay McBryde
The wait for one of this year's most highly anticipated reunions is almost over. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon-The Book of Carol will have its season two premiere in June at the Tribeca Film Festival.
The start of season two will pick up right where season one left off. How does Carol get to France? How is Daryl Dixon coping with his new life in France? All these questions will be answered this summer. The official air date has yet to be announced, but you can expect it to be shortly after the world premiere.
Carol Peletier(Melissa McBride) and Daryl Dixon(Norman Reedus) both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. Season two of Daryl Dixon also subtitled The Book of Carol also stars Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc-Francard, Annie Charrier, Romain Levi, and Eriq Ebouaney.
Melissa McBride and Norman Reedus are not only the leads of the show but Executive Producers of it as well. What can’t these two do? And when they are together, magic is always made. As a fan of the show, I am intrigued to see what the two of them create together in a different world. The duo now have much more say than they did on the previous mothership. I think it will be beautiful to watch them show the world how they interpret their characters and all that will unfold in the next chapter.
Will this be the end for Daryl Dixon and The Book of Carol?
Daryl and Carol is a chapter that is far from over. Chief Content Officer Scott Gimple has already confirmed that season 3 is currently in the works. Filming for that is set to take off this summer as well. While a big reunion between The Walking Dead universe has to be tabled for now, the universe is still alive and well and in great hands with Daryl and Carol. This is going to be a summer for the ages if you are a fan of Daryl and Carol.
The one thing you can continue to expect from this spinoff is originality. When you have Daryl and Carol together, not only do you have an unbreakable bond but a phenomenal acting to boot between Norman Reedus and one of the franchise’s best in Melissa McBride.
Alongside Reedus and McBride are a powerhouse of producers in Greg Nicotero, Scott Gimple, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, Jason Richman, Angela Kang, and the series showrunner David Zabel. Following the season two world premiere there will be a conversation with stars and fan-favorites Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride. David Zabel will also be in attendance to talk about season two along with some additional cast mates.
The Tribeca Film Festival will be held from June 5-16. Tickets are now on sale if you'd like to attend. The Daryl Dixon world premiere and the after panel will be held at the Indeed Theater at Spring Studios at 8 p.m. ET on June 8.