The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1, episode 2 recap “Gone"
It's time to find out what Michonne has been up to before she reunites with Rick, but their reunion is short-lived as a new reality sets in on The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 2.
Last week, audiences learned the unfortunate situation Rick Grimes has found himself in. But in this week's episode of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, we learn that Michonne's situation wasn't much better.
In season 1 episode 2 "Gone", Michonne's journey to find Rick is met with apprehension, hope, and a lot of heartbreak.
Michonne's story
The episode opens with Michonne trying to convince Aiden's sister to let her leave with a horse, after rescuing Aiden and her boyfriend Bailey. As we recall, Michonne met them at the end of her last episode of The Walking Dead.
Naturally, her mission hits an immediate roadblock as her destination, Bridgers Terminal, is impossible to get to thanks to a gigantic walker horde. But once Nat appears, thankful for Aiden and Bailey's rescue, Michonne can get a horse and supplies, but they ask that she spend the night.
Nat, Aiden, and Bailey are part of a traveling community, that follows the roads and tries to avoid walkers, however, if anyone gets stuck behind, due to the walkers, they are left behind. Michonne is not thrilled to hear that.
After she spends the night, she journeys to meet the walker horde, which may be the largest we've seen in The Walking Dead Universe to date. Her plan to fire into the large group and distract them away from her fails when one emerges with hanging gas cans and explodes.
However, Nat, Aiden, and Bailey show up, able to help her pass thanks to some of Nat's ingenuity. We learn that although Aiden is pregnant, she wants to join Michonne and help her find Rick.
We also learn that Nat has a penchant for being inventive thanks to a male role model of the past who called himself Danger.
Revenge
Everything seemed to be going well until a CRM helicopter is spotted and drops chlorine gas on the traveling community. Michonne and Nat barely survive on oxygen tanks, but Aiden and Bailey don't.
As Michonne and Nat spend some time recovering, Nat worries about losing Michonne. However, the two continue together to Bridgers Terminal where they find the remains of a cruise ship and dozens of dead burned bodies.
It's at that moment that Nat suggests Michonne return to her children while holding onto the belief that Rick could still be alive. She agrees in tears.
As the two continue on their way they spot another CRM helicopter. Nat uses the rockets to attack and bring down the helicopter, which brings us full circle to when Michonne reunites with Rick.
Although their reunion is a true relief, it becomes apparent that their time apart has changed both of them. In this brief moment, Rick learns that Judith and the others are safe, still unaware of RJ's existence.
Nat gets to witness this miracle of a reunion before dying due to a gunshot from one of the dying CRM soldiers. Although the immediate response would be to flee the area, Rick immediately instructs Michonne on what to say and do.
She's confused, almost offended, but listens to him as another helicopter indeed arrives.
What happens now?
Michonne, now going by Dana, manages to convince the CRM, although this means she is also restricted from ever leaving. She and Rick manage to get some alone time together, where he tells her what's been going on, including the reveal of his missing hand.
He promises that they will find a way out, but this may be harder than expected as Jadis returns! Yes, after her time spent on The Walking Dead: World Beyond she's back and seems to be the only one, aside from Rick, who recognizes Michonne.
She alludes to a deal she made with Rick and practically threatens him with it. Undoubtedly the extent of this deal will probably be revealed in an upcoming episode.
However, her return puts a huge wrench in Rick's plan. His plan of escape might not even get off the ground, as Michonne overlooks the extent of the base, seeing no easy way out.
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 2 review
Truthfully, the season opener was a far better episode. Equally truthful, I found it nearly impossible to get invested in the first half of the episode.
Perhaps it's because it was obvious Aiden, Bailey, and Nat were not going to make it, so why bother to get invested in their characters? Perhaps it's because I really only care about Rick and Michonne and their story.
Either way, when our heroes reunite, the episode gets interesting because now Michonne is also on the inside. This could easily be a setup for Rick and Michonne bringing down the CRM base from the inside, but let's not get ahead of ourselves.
Rick and Michonne's romance is patchy, which makes sense considering all the time they've spent apart and how much they both changed. It does seem as though Michonne is the one who hasn't changed, and Rick has.
But at its core, their relationship is keeping them both going. How will they hide it now that Jadis is back?
I mentioned previously the danger Jadis posed from surviving TWD: World Beyond and alas my fears have come true. If Rick and Michonne are to survive and escape, Jadis will have to be bought or killed.
Preferably the latter.
What did you think of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1, episode 2? Let us know in the comments below!
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 3 airs on March 10 on AMC.