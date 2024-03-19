The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1, episode 4 recap "What We"
After a rather intense and hostile situation last episode, it's time for Rick and Michonne to finally reconnect and reevaluate without the watchful eyes of the CRM. In The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 4 our power couple finds themselves trapped in an abandoned, furnished apartment, where they must figure out where they stand with each other and with the future.
While their love is tested, walkers and the CRM are never far behind. Let's talk about what happens and what could be around the corner.
The current situation
After their leap and fall from the helicopter, Rick and Michonne land in a body of water. After making it ashore, they find solace from the vicious storm in a furnished and technologically advanced apartment.
This includes temperature controls (which just so happen to change and go off at the same time as key moments in Rick and Michonne's argument) and a Roomba. Michonne, rightfully so, immediately dominates the conversation, letting Rick have a piece of her mind.
She is angry that Rick refuses to try to leave with her and return home to their children. Rick not only fears that the CRM will find and kill them, but he also wants to stay for Okafor's mission to change the CRM.
Michonne believes obtaining the evidence of their home and killing Jadis will solve their problems. Rick believes that even if that plan worked, the CRM could still find them one day.
Both sides of their argument make sense, but they struggle to find common ground. Their argument, which is one of the best acting performances ever on television, shifts the instant Michonne reveals RJ's existence, only to receive barely a response from the man she loves, due to his overwhelming fear.
Amid their argument, the storm passes, daylight breaks, and the helicopter they leaped from has crashed into the apartment building next door. Michonne sees this as the problem solver.
The CRM will believe Rick and Michonne died in the crash, so they are free to go. This, however, does not suffice for Rick, so Michonne gathers a few weapons from household items and storms out of the apartment.
When Rick follows her, another CRM helicopter arrives to destroy evidence of the helicopter that crashed. When this happens all the walkers that were waiting outside find a way into the damaged building.
Rick and Michonne are forced to work together, which only leads to more arguing.
The power of love
Things take a turn when the large chandelier in the foyer collapses, nearly crushing Michonne beneath it. Lucky for her, she is trapped and not harmed.
Not so lucky for her, walkers are coming her way. Although Michonne asks Rick to leave her and save himself, he manages to free her after some close calls, and they agree they need to leave the building before it's too late.
But that doesn't stop them from returning to the same apartment and making love in the bedroom. The two share a tender moment or two before returning to the same argument they've been having all episode.
However this time instead of fighting or yelling, they take the time to talk. Michonne picks up on the fact that the CRM changes people and wants to know what has become of her husband.
Rick finally breaks down and confesses in another stellar performance, that he can't lose her. He already had dreams of being with and then losing Carl.
Then he started having dreams of Michonne and he couldn't face the reality of losing her. It's all part of how he's been coping while living with the CRM all these years.
The escape
Finally understanding where both of them stand, Rick and Michonne escape the crumbling building (rest in peace Roomba). Outside they face more walkers but find a working vehicle with a stick shift.
Rick and Michonne nearly have another intimate moment in the car as they switch seats, allowing Michonne to drive. The two drive off in the vehicle, towards, what we hope, is back home to be reunited with their family.
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 4 review
It is not surprising that Rick and Michonne are the strongest aspects of The Ones Who Live. The two always dominated the television screen whenever they were present on The Walking Dead.
I have to admit, I've missed their interactions and relationship very much. I found that Michonne was often the voice of reason between them, but together they create an unstoppable force and powerful team.
I do believe one of the reasons the CRM does fear them, as a duo, so much is because of their immunity to the CRM's control. As mentioned several times, the CRM changes people, often for the worse.
If Michonne never found Rick, he'd never leave the CRM and would probably die with the hope he'd be able to change it. But with Michonne there, she is saving Rick and destroying the control the CRM had over him.
The CRM needs compliance no matter what. Anyone who threatens that or opposes it is an immediate threat.
With two episodes left, it will be crazy to see what becomes of our heroes. Do they make it back home?
Do they get caught? Or does something else happen entirely?
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 5 airs on March 24 on AMC.