There are over 35 guest stars featured in Everybody Still Hates Chris (including Ayo Edebiri!)
By Sandy C.
The list of guest stars who will voice characters in the Chris Rock animated comedy, Everybody Still Hates Chris, has been released and to say it is star-studded is an understatement! Check out the names, below.
The upcoming comedy Everybody Still Hates Chris is the most star-studded feature we’ve seen in a while! It is an animated series, so it is easier to accommodate big names compared to a live-action show, and it sure did take advantage of that fact! If you missed the report from Deadline, we’ve got all the details for you here.
The animated comedy from Chris Rock will follow stories inspired by Rock’s experiences growing up in Brooklyn, all narrated by Rock himself. It's a reboot of the animated series. Watch the trailer for it here.
Now, call us biased! But our favorite guest star from the list below is The Bear star Ayo Edebiri. We love following everything the actress and comedian takes on. Additionally, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias and Busta Rhymes will also lend their voices to Everybody Still Hates Chris characters. Ready for the full list? We’re warning you, Rock spared no expense here. Check out it!
Everybody Still Hates Christ guest stars
- Ayo Edebiri
- Sally Jessy Raphael
- Busta Rhymes
- Risha Campbell
- Sam Richardson
- Ricky Bell
- Michael L. Bivins
- Ronald Boyd DeVoe Jr.
- Jaylen Barron
- Todd Bridges
- Nicole Byer
- Monet X Change
- Eugene Cordero
- Andy Daly
- Loretta Devine
- Earthquake
- Ron Funches
- Jaida Essence Hall
- Jackee Harry
- Phil Hendrie
- Dave Herman
- Thirstin’ Howl III
- Rob Huebel
- Phil Lamarr
- Rack-Lo
- Jessica Lowe
- Vincent Martella
- Laraine Newman
- Gabriella Nevaeh
- Kevin Michael Richardson
- Natasha Rothwell
- Latrice Royale
- Lindsey Stoddart
- Cree Summer
- Vanessa Vanjie
- Jenny Yang
Hey, we told you it was a long list! And the list above is only the guest stars, Everybody Still Hates Chris will additionally feature Paul Ben-Victor, Mike Estime, Antonio Fargas, Kevontay Jackson, Mikey Kelly, Jacqueline Mazarella, Paulina Singer, and Ernest Thomas, all of who will reprise their roles from the original live-action series.
Finally (oh, did you think we were done?), Terry Crews voices Julius, Rock’s father, Tichina Arnold voices Rochelle, Rock’s mother, Tim Johnson Jr. is young Chris Rock, Ozioma Akagha voices Tonya, Rock’s sister, Terrence Little Gardenhigh voices Drew, Rock’s brother, and Gunnar Sizemore voices Greg, Rock’s best friend.
Comedy Central will premiere the animated comedy on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 10 p.m. ET, with episodes also streaming on the Paramount+ platform. Don't miss it!