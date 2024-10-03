Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft release date, synopsis and more to know
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is about to bring the beloved adventurer to life again, so here’s what you need to know about the animated series!
Debuting in 1996, Tomb Raider became one of the biggest video game hits of its era and launched an epic franchise. The reason was that Lara Croft, the gorgeous British archaeologist, packed twin pistols and had a fun style as she navigated the world, taking on tombs and various enemies. The character soon became a staple of cosplay conventions.
Lara was brought to life in 2001’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider film, starring Angelina Jolie in the title role. It was followed by 2003’s sequel, The Cradle of Life. However, both that film and the 2003 video game entry Angel of Darkness disappointed, and the character fell in popularity.
In 2013, the franchise was revived with a new Tomb Raider game that rebooted the series. A younger Lara found herself shipwrecked on an island, surviving deadly attackers and a supernatural threat. It was a fantastic return to glory for the character and spawned two sequels, Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider. It also inspired a 2018 movie with Alicia Vikander taking on the role of Lara.
All three games had Lara clashing with the sinister Trinity organization. They appeared destroyed in the final game, but their impact remains on Lara in this new Netflix animated series.
What is the animated series about?
The show picks up after the events of the new game trilogy as Lara is trying to move on with her life. When a thief steals an artifact from Croft Manor, Lara is on the hunt, which leads to the discovery of a possible supernatural enemy that wants total domination.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Tasha Huo shared how this series will fill in the blanks of how Lara became the heroine of the later video games while still retaining the essence of the series.
"We follow Lara as she’s faced with difficult obstacles. We have to make those choices as Lara in the games, and it was important to me that there was a lot of darkness that she had to experience. In the games, she would die, and die, and die, and get back up. That was so important to me, to show that kind of hero that she is, that no matter what, I’ll get to my feet. You’ve got to throw her to the ground. We have to beat Lara up, because what makes her such a hero is that she gets back up, no matter what."
The series does replicate the feel of the games in sensational animation and should be a great love letter to the fans.
Who stars in the new Lara Croft show?
While Grey’s Anatomy star Camilla Luddington voiced Lara in the recent games, the Netflix series turns to Haley Atwell. Having experience with action playing Peggy Carter in the MCU, Atwell is well suited to bringing Lara to life. There’s also Earl Baylon reprising his role as Lara’s friend Jonah with Richard Armitage in a secret role.
- Hayley Atwell as Lara Croft
- Allen Maldonado as Zip
- Earl Baylon as Jonah Maiava
- Richard Armitage
- Zoe Boyle
When does Lara Croft premiere?
All eight episodes will drop on Netflix on Wednesday, October 10.
With a great animation style and one of the most famous characters in all of video games, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft looks to be a fabulous treasure for fans!
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft premieres Wednesday, October 10 on Netflix.