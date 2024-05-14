Tomb Raider with Phoebe Waller-Bridge is happening! Here’s why you need to get excited
By Sandy C.
Based on the best-selling video game franchise of the same name, a live-action Tomb Raider series is coming to Amazon Prime Video. Here's why you need to get excited about the upcoming Prime Video series.
A live-action Tomb Raider series has been rumored for years. Now, this is not an easy task to take on for anyone involved. The director has to be perfect, and let's not even get started on how critical fans of the games (and the 2001 movie starring Angelina Jolie) will be about the actress who will be cast as Lara Croft. The action genre is already not an easy one, so a series based on a video game! Oof! The creators have a lot of work to do, but I think Tomb Raider is in good hands.
During the Amazon Upfront on Tuesday, May 14, it was officially announced that Amazon Prime Video had granted a series order to Tomb Raider, which will see Phoebe Waller-Bridge serving as writer and executive producer of the project. Not only is the actress and producer incredibly talented but she is known for writing and producing the award-nominated spy thriller Killing Eve.
In the announcement, Phoebe Waller-Bridge shared how much Lara Croft means to her and that she can't wait to take on this new adventure "bats 'n all." For those who are not in the know, the games and the 2001 movie follow Lara Croft, an adventurer and archaeologist searching the world for ancient artifacts.
At the time of this writing (May 14), we do not know who will star in the project. Who would you like to see take on the role of Lara Croft? It's all speculation at the moment, so your guess is as good as mine.
Prime Video has released hit after hit in recent years, quickly becoming one of the must-have streamers available. During the same Upfront, it was announced that The Boys has been renewed for a fifth season. And let's not forget Prime Video's latest hit series, Fallout. Based on the wildly popular video games, Fallout was quick to score a season 2 renewal. It looks like Amazon Prime Video can't be, won't be stopped!
Since the project is in such early stages, no release date has been announced. My best guess is early 2026. Stay tuned as we'll be bringing you more updates as they surface.