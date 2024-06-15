Tony Awards watch guide: Who's performing and how to stream
By Sandy C.
Who else is ready to tune in to watch Broadway's biggest ceremony of the year? If this is you, but you need more details about how, when, and where to watch the 77th annual Tony Awards, Show Snob has your back!
Live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City, the 77th annual Tony Awards are on Sunday, June 16. The ceremony will acknowledge and award the best in Broadway, and you do not want to miss a beat. But the main event isn't the only thing you'll want to keep an eye on. There's also the preshow! After all, you can't have an award ceremony without first judging what the celebrities wear on the carpet. Not to mention, the first round of awards will be announced during the preshow.
Hosting this year's ceremony is Ariana DeBose, who has been our host for the past two years. As for the pre-show, titled The Tony Awards: Act One, Julianne Hough and Utkarsh Ambudkar are teaming up to host the live pre-show.
Performing on stage, we have Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club with nominated stars Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin. The cast of Hell's Kitchen (the most-nominated musical this year) will also take over the stage. And an acrobatic performance from the cast of Water for Elephants. Want even more star power? Presenting and expected to appear, we have Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Kelli O’Hara, Bebe Neuwirth, Taraji P. Henson, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Hudson, and many others.
You don't need cable to watch the Tony Awards on Sunday, June 16
The fun begins on Sunday, June 16, at 6:30 p.m. ET with the preshow, and the ceremony starts at 8 p.m. ET. Both will be broadcast live on the CBS network. But you don't need to have cable to watch! Nowadays, streaming has taken over the world of entertainment. If you don't have cable, you can watch CBS via the online platform you have replaced cable with, such as fuboTV. However, watching the Tony Awards via a streaming service may be much more convenient, don't you agree? If so, head on over to Paramount+ to stream the Tony Awards live.
Can't tune in at this time? Not to worry, fans can also watch at a later time on Paramount+ where it will be available even after it airs. Paramount+ with Showtime will also have this option.