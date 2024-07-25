Trailer, cast and more to know about Peacock’s upcoming heist drama Fight Night
A fantastic true crime story is getting a big limited series treatment! Here’s the trailer and more to know on Peacock's Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist!
So often, real life can produce wild tales that put Hollywood to shame. Such a case was in 1970 when legendary boxer Muhammad Ali began a comeback after being banned for refusing military service. He was scheduled for an October 26 fight in Atlanta against Jerry Quarry that Atlanta city officials thought would boost the city up.
The show focuses on a hustler known only as Chicken Man, who hosts an afterparty intended to gather the power players of the time, only to have it end in the most daring robbery in Atlanta’s history. Blamed for setting this up, Chicken Man reaches out to the unlikely aid of cop J.D. Hudson to clear his name.
"When a hustler named Chicken Man (played by executive producer Kevin Hart) hosts an afterparty to celebrate the fight with a guest list of the country’s wealthiest, the night ends with the most brazen criminal underworld heist in Atlanta’s history. Suspected of masterminding the crime, Chicken Man is hellbent on clearing his name but must convince his old adversary, J.D. Hudson (Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee Don Cheadle), one of the first Black detectives in the city’s desegregated police force, who is tasked with bringing those responsible to justice."
The trailer showcases the conflicts from the setup of the heist to how it went down to the ensuing investigation with the unlikely partnership of the cop and crook. It’s created by Shaye Ogbonna, whose podcast first told the story and looks to shine a light on a stunning real-life crime saga.
Who stars in Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist?
The cast is one of the best you could expect from a limited series. Kevin Hart plays Chicken Man while Don Cheadle takes on the role of J.D. Hudson. The clash of the comedic star and the Golden Globe-winning TV veteran should provide plenty of sparks.
As if that’s not enough, we get a reunion of Empire stars Terrance Howard and Taraji P. Henson. Howard plays gangster Richard “Cadillac” Wheeler, while Henson plays Vivian Thomas, Chicken Man’s mistress.
There’s also Chloe Bailey, Dexter Darden as Ali, Clifton Powell, and, to top it all off, Samuel L. Jackson as Frank Moten, the “Black Godfather’ of Atlanta. This cast alone makes this show a must-watch.
- Kevin Hart as Chicken Man
- Taraji P. Henson as Vivian Thomas
- Terrence Howard as Richard Wheeler
- Chloe Bailey as Lena Mosley
- Lori Harvey as Lola Falana
- Don Cheadle as Detective JD Hudson
- Samuel L. Jackson as Frank Moten
- Dexter Darden as Muhammad Ali
- Myles Bullock
- Melvin Gregg
- Artrece Johnson
- Jalyn Hall
- Clifton Powell
- Marsha Stephanie Blake as Delores Hudson
- Teresa Celeste
- Rockmond Dunbar as Uncle Willie
When does Fight Night premiere?
The eight-episode series drops on Peacock Thursday, September 5, for one long nice binge. With that incredibly stacked cast and the fun true crime tale, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist looks to steal away the attention of viewers when it premieres in September!
Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist is set to stream exclusively on Peacock on Thursday, Sept. 5.