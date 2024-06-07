Traitors season 3 updates: Everything we know so far (and oh, the drama!)
By Sandy C.
Fans of the reality game show The Traitors have been excited about the upcoming third season since it was announced. But now that the cast has been revealed, we are counting down the days! Have you been keeping up with all of the news? If not, no worries! Show Snob is here to bring you all the details so you don't miss out.
You're missing out if you're not already watching The Traitors on Peacock! Part of what makes the show so great is that it has Alan Cumming as the host! The objective of the popular competition show is for a group of secretly appointed Traitors to eliminate the other contestants (who are the Faithfuls) in a series of challenges to win the cash prize of $250,000.
To watch The Traitors, you are going to need a Peacock account as it will be streaming exclusively on the platform. This summer is the perfect time to join! Not only will you get access in time to watch the show's third season, but check out everything else the streamer has to offer. And though you don't need to watch the first two seasons of The Traitors before the third, they are both streaming on Peacock for your viewing pleasure!
The Traitors season 3 cast
Alan Cumming announced the season 3 cast in true Alan Cumming fashion, comfortably sitting by the chimney as fire calmly warms up the place. Cumming pulls out a letter and it's as if we are getting ready for a cozy ASMR experience. It is not a setting you imagine for such a bomb drop. Are you ready for it? The Traitors season 3 cast includes Sam Asghari. Does the name ring a bell? It should! Asghari is Britney Spears' ex-husband. Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules) and Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette) are also set to star.
Here's the full cast of all 21 contestants and where you may know them from:
- Bob Harper (The Biggest Loser)
- Bob the Drag Queen (RuPaul’s Drag Race)
- Britney Haynes (Big Brother)
- Carolyn Wiger (Survivor)
- Chanel Ayan (The Real Housewives of Dubai)
- Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset)
- Ciara Miller (Summer House)
- Danielle Reyes (Big Brother)
- Dolores Catania (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)
- Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City)
- Dylan Efron (Down to Earth With Zac Efron)
- Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette)
- Jeremy Collins (Survivor)
- Lord Ivar Mountbatten (British royal)
- Nikki Garcia (professional wrestler)
- Rob Mariano (Survivor and Deal or No Deal Island)
- Robyn Dixon (The Real Housewives of Potomac)
- Sam Asghari (actor and model)
- Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules)
- Tony Vlachos (Survivor)
- Wells Adams (Bachelor in Paradise)
Unfortunately, we don't have a release date for the third season. But now that the cast has been announced, it should be coming soon! As soon as we learn more details, we'll update this post -- stay tuned.