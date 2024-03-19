TV In Review: The Girls on the Bus and other shows to watch this week
Girls on the Bus is fun, funny, and telling an interesting story.
No real blockbuster shows came out this week, but several solid shows, including two foreign series, premiered. We'll let you know which ones are worth watching right now. Also, find out which shows are dropping out of the Must Watch list and which ones have been promoted.
Apples Never Fall (Peacock)
Starring Annette Bening (Captain Marvel), Sam Neil (Invasion), and Jake Lacy (The White Lotus), Peacock released all eight episodes of the series at once. Apples Never Fall is the latest Liane Moriarty novel to get a TV show after Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers.
In this newest series, Bening and Neil have just sold their tennis academy and are adjusting to retired life. Their life is already pretty eventful because they have four grown-up children who provide the family with plenty of drama - divorces, adultery, business failure, and separation issues. You name it. All the kids have serious Mommy and Daddy issues of different varieties.
The show starts with Bening's disappearance which is the main mystery of the show. The cops are looking for her as well as the four kids who somehow think they are great detectives. Throw in the fact that Bening and Neil allowed a strange woman to move in with them for multiple months and you have yourself a show.
Apples Never Fall is cheesy, with horrible dialogue that doesn't fit with such good actors. It is one of those shows where every single conversation ends in an argument, though the conversation never starts that way. It seems predictable with the overacting meter hitting an all-time high. The show is more of a Harlan Coben mystery series of the week than a Nine Perfect Strangers.
But I have to know who did it, how they did it, why they did it. I can't stop watching this show.
Verdict: Watch
Bandidos (Netflix)
On location in Mexico and in Spanish, Bandidos is part Raiders of the Lost Ark and part Money Heist.
In Bandidos, Miguel is the son of a famous archeologist who has an idea to find the most lucrative Mayan treasure of all time. Of course, he assembles a motley squad of con women, hackers, drivers, mercenaries, and thieves. He is not the only one looking for the treasure and there will be betrayal and danger around every corner.
Bandidos is a very light drama with quite a bit of comedic banter mixed in with complex heist planning, riddles, and problem-solving to find the next artifact, which will have a clue to the next artifact, some action, and some sexual tension thrown in. Bandidos is funny and exciting, but we'll have to see if the show holds it together for the whole season.
Verdict: Wait and See
The Girls on the Bus (MAX)
Starring Melissa Benoist (Supergirl), Carla Gugino (The Fall of House Usher), and Christina Elmore (Insecure), MAX released two episodes of the show last week.
Girls on the Bus is loosely based on the Hillary Clinton campaign trail tour and the book called Chasing Hillary. The show is about four women journalists who are on the campaign trail for the fictional female, Democratic nominee for the presidency. Though they are competing with each other for scoops, they each have their own historical demons, and different reasons why they might be rooting for a woman to win the race.
At least in the first couple of episodes, the show is not overtly political, though a few jabs are thrown. The show is funny with some interesting commentary on the state of journalism and voting in America. Benoist is the main character, and she flashes some comedy, awkwardness, and toughness as she tries to prove to her editor she can excel at politics.
Verdict: Watch
Iron Reign (Netflix)
Out of Spain, Iron Reign stars Eduard Fernandez (30 Coins) and Jaime Lorente (Money Heist).
The series is a drug kingpin and organized crime drama focused on the port in Barcelona. Fernandez is the Armless (because he has a hook in place of a hand) and runs the Barcelona port with an iron fist. He is helping cartels bring drugs into the port which becomes the gateway to Europe. Customs and the police are on his payroll.
Iron Reign is an intense thriller that tries to confuse you with who to root for. Fernandez faces many different obstacles helping drugs arrive at the port and transferring to Europe while the cartel is breathing down his neck. Betrayal, violence, undercover cops, dirty cops, high-stakes violence, and high-risk plans are hallmarks of the show.
Iron Reign: Wait and See.
Invincible (Amazon Prime Video)
Amazon finally released the second half (at least the first episode of the second half) of the second season of Invincible. Walton Goggins (Unicorn), Steve Yeun (Beef), JK Simmons (Night Sky), and Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) are all back with voices for the show.
The second half continues the story of Mark (Invincible) who just saw his father (Simmons) taken away to be executed by his home species while they were trying to save his father's newly adopted planet. Mark travels back to Earth with his alien half-brother and tries to get back into college, defend Earth, and continue his life. Good luck with that.
Invincible has some very good laughs, some pretty cliche dialogue, multiple interesting storylines, and bloody, cartoon violence.
Verdict: Watch.
Girls5eva (Netflix)
All the girls are back for an abbreviated six-episode third season. Busy Philipps (Cougartown), Paula Pell (Mapleworth Murders), and Renee Elise Goldsberry (She-Hulk) reenact their roles as members of the reunited girl band trying for a comeback.
In Season 3, they have finally released their album and will continue their comeback attempt that started in Season 1.
If you already have been watching, you'll know that Season 1 started off extremely funny, but tailed off toward the end. Season 2 couldn't really continue the joke and was pretty difficult to watch. Season 3 doesn't get that much better.
Verdict: Pass.
Recent and Current Shows to Keep Watching
This week, The New Look on AppleTV+ drops out of the Watch list. After the first few episodes, the show just couldn't keep its interest level high enough. Conversely, Shogun is a must-watch show.
- A Shop for Killers (Hulu). All episodes streaming.
- Sexy Beast (Paramount+). All episodes streaming.
- True Detective (MAX). All episodes streaming.
- Expats (Amazon Prime Video). All episodes streaming.
- The Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (Hulu). All episodes streaming. Apparently, Capote wasn't an easy guy to get along with.
- Halo (Paramount+). Season finale this week.
- Life and Beth (Hulu). All episodes streaming.
- Avatar (Netflix). All episodes streaming.
- Formula 1: Drive To Survive (Netflix). You don't have to like the sport to like the show.
- Poacher (Amazon Prime Video). All episodes streaming.
- Furies (Netflix). All episodes streaming.
- The Tourist (Netflix). All episodes streaming.
- The Gentlemen (Netflix). All Guy Ritchie all the time.
- The Regime (MAX). Sometimes the show hits a little close to home.