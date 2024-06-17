TWD: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol is coming this fall! Here’s what we know about season 2
It's been a long time coming but, we finally know when Daryl Dixon will reunite with Carol! Find out more about The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 release!
As one of the most popular series of recent times, The Walking Dead has spawned a few spinoffs. One of the biggest was Daryl Dixon, bringing back Norman Reedus as the tough adventurer who became a huge fan favorite. The show opened with Daryl somehow washing up on the shores of France. Flashbacks revealed Daryl had been captured and sent on a ship with ties to the bio-lab that accidentally created the Walker virus.
In France, Daryl was aided by Isabelle (Clemence Posey), a nun whose convent survived the apocalypse. Daryl defended her from Pouvoir des Vivants (Power of the Living), a paramilitary group led by the ruthless Genet (Anne Charrier).
The Season 1 finale had Daryl seemingly ready to head back to the U.S. only to be met by young Laurent with a pack of Walkers behind him. But the big move was that back in Maine, we finally saw Daryl's long-time love, Carol (Melissa McBride), searching for him. That sets up the much anticipated Season 2 and we have more details.
What to expect from season 2
AMC announced the Season 2 plans with the new season subtitled The Book of Carol. The original plan was for Daryl and Carol to be together, but Melissa McBride had scheduling conflicts that kept her away until the finale. But it looks like the two are set to reunite on a grand adventure.
As Carol tries to reach France, Daryl finds himself in a conflict between Puvoir and the Union of Hope, which could decide the fate of France, while Daryl tries to save his new friends.
"The highly anticipated six-episode second season of the series stars fan-favorites Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon) and Melissa McBride (Carol Peletier) and picks up where The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon left off. They both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet (Anne Charrier) 's movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France's future."
Season 2 cast: Who's in and who's out?
Obviously, Reedus and McBride are back and it's expected most of the Season 1 cast will be as well. Notably, Manish Dayal will join as new character Ash.
- Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon
- Melissa McBride as Carol
- Clémence Poésy as Isabelle
- Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent
- Laïka Blanc-Francard as Sylvie
- Anne Charrier as Genet
- Romain Levi as Codron
- Adam Nagaitis as Quinn
- Manish Dayal as Ash
Season 2 episodes
The second season will premiere on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and streaming on AMC+. It will consist of six episodes like Season 1. It's unclear yet if AMC will drop the episodes in the same weekly installments or perhaps double up on releases.
There are more details to come on the plot and trailer, but at least fans know that when The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon returns for Season 2, it will include Carol and continue to expand the TWD universe.
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 premieres on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.