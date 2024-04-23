Under the Bridge episode 3 preview, release time, and date: Blood Oath
The new episode of Under the Bridge, "Blood Oath," is coming to Hulu on Wednesday, April 24
By Bryce Olin
Under the Bridge is the biggest show on Hulu right now. The true crime series based on Rebecca Godfrey's book of the same name premiered on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. The first two episodes are now streaming, and we don't have to wait long until the third episode hits Hulu.
The third episode is titled, "Blood Oath," and it's written by Jihan Crowther. Catherine Hardwicke directed the episode.
What time is Under the Bridge episode 3?
Under the Bridge episode 3 premieres on Hulu at 9 p.m. PT on Tuesday, April 23. Hulu actually drops new episodes of the series at 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 24, but that's 9 p.m. PT on Tuesday, April 23.
Hulu lists the time that the new episode will be available on the app. You'll see contradictory information from other outlets, but the new episode will be released at 9 p.m. PT on Tuesday, April 23 / 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 24.
What happened at the end of Under the Bridge episode 2?
The first two episodes set up the disappearance of Reena Virk, played by Vritika Gupta, and the investigation (and lack thereof) into her disappearance.
After learning that there are rumors that Reena was killed, Cam, playd by Lily Gladstone, continues her investigation. She brings in some of Reena's "friends," including the members of Josephine Bell's (Chloe Guidry) Crip Mafia Cartel. Video evidence revealed that Reena was taken "under the bridge" with Josephine's "gang," but she walked out, although injured, about half an hour after the rest of the kids left.
Rebecca, played by Riley Keough, is writing her book about the girls of Victoria, and she's been contacted by Josephine from the jail. She uses the opportunity to get closer to her. They come to an agreement: Josephine will tell her what happened to Reena in exchange for Rebecca taking her to New York so she can meet John Gotti.
Josephine tells Rebecca that they beat up Reena and knocked her out under the bridge. Then, they left, but she also admits that she waited for Reena to walk out from under the bridge. She tells Rebecca that she pushed Reena off the bridge. It's shocking for Dusty and Rebecca, but is it a lie?
Cam continues her investigation, and she begins questioning some of the people in Josephine's circle after Dusty, played by Aiyana Goodfellow, keeps calling the Virks.
The second episode ends with Reena's body being found in the water away from the bridge where she was beaten up. Josephine, who has dragged Rebecca to a party, sees the news report that Reena's body was found.
Josephine turns to her friend and says, "What? She's dead?" It suggests she was lying about pushing Reena off the bridge.
We also see Cam's father, the police chief, visiting the Virks.
Episode 3 synopsis
Hulu shared the synopsis for the third episode, "Blood Oath."
"Upsetting news shakes the small town of Victoria, and as rumors surface, Rebecca and Cam connect. In the past, Reena enters Josephine's mafia fantasy world. "
You can read about the real story of what happened to Reena Virk in many news stories about her murder. You can also read what's next in Rebecca Godfrey's book that the series is based on.
Based on what we know, things are about to get very bad for Josephine and her friends who took Reena under the bridge. Did they actually kill her, though? That's what the series will explore.
There are six episodes of Under the Bridge left, including the third episode. New episodes will drop weekly on Tuesday/Wednesday. The season finale will air on May 29 on Hulu.
Stay tuned for more news about Under the Bridge!