Unsolved Mysteries season 4 episode guide: What is each case about?
By Sandy C.
Fans of true crime have long been waiting for the release of Unsolved Mysteries season 4. Personally, I have love-hate feelings towards this Netflix series. As much as I enjoy it, I do find myself getting frustrated knowing that justice has not been served. On the bright side, this is a huge motivator to watch as I know there have been cases solved by audiences.
Something fans truly appreciate is that Netflix is able to present these cases to a large audience, resurfacing each mystery to give it another chance at being solved. Because one thing is for sure, no other streaming platform has a larger audience than Netflix!
Unsolved Mysteries Vol. 4 is set to feature five new episodes, and it’s a great mix of reports of missing individuals and supernatural occurrences. As always, each case is full of twists and turns, involving multiple suspects and theories – ready to put on your detective hat? Here’s what to expect from each new episode. Synopses provided by Netflix.
Unsolved Mysteries Vol. 4 episode guide
Episode 1 “Who was Jack the Ripper?”
Directed by Robert Wise, season 4 will kick off with “Who was Jack the Ripper?,” with the story taking place in London, UK, in 1888. Oh yes, Unsolved Mysteries is taking viewers wayyy back! During this time, London was haunted by the mystery of a string of murders. This episode will dive into some of the most popular theories surrounding this case.
Episode 2 “Body in the Basement”
Gabe Torres directed “Body in the Basement,” taking viewers to Calgary, Canada, to review the case of Amanda Antoni, a woman who was found dead in her basement by her husband. The scene in the basement was a bloody mess made for movies. They say it’s always the husband, but was it? New theories and suspects will be explored.
Episode 3 “The Severed Head”
In Economy Borough, Pennsylvania, Skye Borgman directs “The Severed Head,” the terrifying case of a teenager who found a severed head in the woods. It doesn’t take long for detectives to find a possible connection to the black-market organ trade, but it’s more complicated than it sounds.
Episode 4 “Murder, Center Stage”
Robert Wise returns to direct another chapter of Unsolved Mysteries Vol. 4, this time, taking us to Trenton University, New Jersey. Locals continue to be haunted by the memory of Sigrid Stevenson’s murder on the stage of the campus theater.
Episode 5 “The Mothman Revisited”
The fourth installment of the series wraps up with “The Mothman Revisited.” directed by Gabe Torres. This chilling case takes place across the Chicago and West Virginia area, where people continue to report sightings of a tall, winged creature with red, glowing eyes.
Watch Unsolved Mysteries Vol. 4 on Wednesday, July 31, exclusively on Netflix.