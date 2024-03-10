The two ways you can watch the Oscars red carpet tonight (and what time)
There are two amazing options for those looking forward to enjoying Oscars red carpet coverage as ABC and E! will both be bringing fans' red carpet coverage!
By Cody Schultz
The 96th Oscars have finally arrived and movie fans are in store for a day celebrating the biggest award show of the year! While the Oscars might not kick off until the evening, the red carpet action will begin hours before Jimmy Kimmel takes to the Oscar stage to kick off the night's festivities!
This year, both E! and ABC will be bringing fans pre-show coverage with hours of red carpet coverage planned across the two networks beginning at the top of the afternoon. Hoping to follow along with the red carpet events as they unfold over the course of the day? We've got you covered with a look at the planned coverage from both E! and ABC.
E! Oscars red carpet start time and hosts
E!'s Oscars red carpet coverage will kick off at 2 p.m. ET with E!'s Brunch at the Oscars hosted by Justin Sylvester, Zanna Roberts Rassi, and Nikki Garcia. The trio will be joined by Tiffany Smith to discuss the night's biggest races with a look at the frontrunners and the nominees who would pull off an upset. We'll also get a behind-the-scenes look at the red carpet action via E! News' Keltie Knight.
The real action will begin at 4 p.m. ET as E!'s Live From E!: The Oscars as Laverne Cox, Robert Rassi, Zuri Hall, Heather McMahon, and Christian Siriano bring fans commentary from the red carpet breaking down the best looks of the night and speaking with the stars as they hit the red carpet. We'll also get to see more from Smith and Knight as they bring fans a rooftop view of the red carpet live from Hollywood Boulevard!
ABC Oscars red carpet start time and hosts
Of course, E! is the king when it comes to red carpet coverage, but ABC will be bringing fans red carpet coverage as well with special pre-show coverage from ABC News! The action will begin at 1 p.m. ET with Countdown to Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live!, a 3-hour special bringing fans coverage of the night's biggest races and getting ready for the stars to arrive.
30 minutes before the Oscars kick off on ABC, Vanessa Hudgens and Julianne Hough will host The Oscars Red Carpet Show which will bring fans interviews with the night's nominees, presenters, and performers as they walk the carpet in the minutes leading up to the Oscars telecast at 7 p.m. ET!
Where to watch the Oscars red carpet coverage
Both E! and ABC will be bringing fans red carpet coverage at the Oscars meaning there are a few options to choose from if you're looking to enjoy some red carpet interviews before the Oscars begin. Luckily, there are plenty of options to choose from when it comes to where and how to watch both ABC and E!'s red carpet coverage live:
Platform
Prices and Packages
Pro: $74.99/month
Entertainment: $69.99/month
$72.99/month
Live TV Only: $75.99/month
Orange: $40/month (does not include ABC)